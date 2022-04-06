A tool box, tools and a grill were among items stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from an apartment in the 7900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. Two propane tanks were also stolen, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The possessions have a combined value of about $550.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen between 1 and 8 a.m. Tuesday from a driveway in the 800 block of Pitt Loop in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is valued at $12,000. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A basketball hoop was thrown though the window of a storage building early Tuesday in the 400 block of Little Warrensburg Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. Nothing was immediately identified as missing from the building. A backpack found on the ground nearby contained identification of a possible suspect, the report said. Damage to the building totals $500.