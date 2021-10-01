Bridgett A. Phillips, 20, of Shandee Lane, Morristown, was charged about 6:30 p.m Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and destruction of county property after allegedly breaking a deputy’s body camera and damaging a patrol car. Deputies were called to a fight in progress in the 100 block of Porter Kite Road and saw a man and woman arguing in the middle of the road. Phillips was yelling at the man and told to walk away multiple times, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Phillips allegedly would not comply and deputies attempted to escort Phillips away from the man. She “actively resisted officers” and was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Phillips was put in the back of a patrol car and allegedly began “aggressively beating and kicking the rear passenger door and window of the (car),” the report said. Phillips allegedly broke a deputy’s body camera while resisting arrest. The camera is valued at $150. Damage to the patrol car totals $250. Phillips was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Rickie L. Parker, 60, of 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, was charged about 8 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. The alleged victim told deputies she and Parker got into a verbal argument that escalated when he threatened to harm her. “While saying this, he was pacing back and forth from his room to the living room carrying a pistol,” the report said. Parker allegedly admitted to deputies that he had been drinking before the incident. The alleged victim feared for her safety and Parker was taken into custody. The pistol placed into evidence, the report said. Parker was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Matthew K. Barner, 62, of 1750 Bolton Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police investigated a report that a man was seen “pushing around” a woman outside the Bolton Road property and made contact with Barner and the alleged victim. The alleged victim told police that when she came home, Barner “was trying to fight” and told her to go outside, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Barner shoved the alleged victim, who had visible marks on her face, neck and arm, the report said. Barner was found to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A shotgun was stolen Thursday in the burglary of a house in the 700 block of Dyer Hollow Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The victim told deputies he returned home about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a basement window broken out. A knife was found in the window believed to have been used to force it open. A Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun was missing from the house. It is valued at $300. Possible suspects are named in the report.