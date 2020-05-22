Ramze I. Wilkerson, 22, of 174 Quillen Shell Road, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies responded to an assault call at the Quillen Shell Road address. They spoke with witnesses who said Wilkerson allegedly attempted to strike two people and then began to fight with one of them. After the fight was broken up, Wilkerson allegedly got a knife and chased another man out of the house, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Wilkerson allegedly threatened to harm himself before he went to jail. The alleged victims reported the incident at the sheriff’s department. Wilkerson was found sleeping in a bed at the house and was taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a court appearance.
Ashley June Fagans, 31, of 565 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Fagans was located in a garage at the address with knife in her pocket and and placed it on a freezer when asked to do so, Deputy Steven Smith said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that Fagans assaulted her and pushed a book into her chest before threatening to harm her with the knife. Fagans was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
A Kingsport man was charged Wednesday morning with driving on a revoked license-2nd offense by sheriff’s deputies investigating a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Barkley Road at West Pines Road. Charged was Tyler A. Ward, of Pond Springs Road. Ward was asked for his driver’s license and handed police an identification card, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A records check showed Ward’s driver’s license was revoked for a driving under the influence conviction Ward was issued a criminal summons and will appear in court on the charge.
A 2005 Pontiac Grand Pix was stollen between Monday night and Tuesday morning from an apartment parking lot in the 100 block of Mays Street, sheriff’s Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. The car was stolen while the victim was sleeping. The theft was discovered about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The black Pontiac is valued at $2,000.
A handgun was stolen Sunday from a car parked in the 100 block of Debusk Road, sheriff’s Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. The gun was stolen while the car was parked at the victim’s home. The theft was reported Tuesday. The Taurus .40 caliber handgun is valued at $400.