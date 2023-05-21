A wallet was stolen from a bank patron Friday at about 2 p.m. The victim reported that his wallet had been stolen from Eastman Credit Union at 3811 East Andrew Johnson Highway and told officers that an employee of Eastman Credit Union reviewed video footage and that the bank knew the identity of the male who took the wallet. Greeneville Police officers went to view the security footage. In the video, a suspect could be seen sitting down beside the wallet before picking it up, according to the report. The man then walked to a different area of the lobby and placed the wallet in his pocket.
Dashawn Hamilton was charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest Friday at about 8 p.m. at 2730 East Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim called dispatch because her boyfriend, Hamilton, had assaulted her, according to the police report. Once on scene, officers made contact with both individuals. Hamiloton immediately told officers he did not want to speak with them and he was detained for safety purposes while getting information from the victim. The victim stated that she and Hamilton had gotten into an argument that had turned physical. She stated that Hamilton proceeded to strike her in the head and the face multiple times and was placed in fear for her life. Officers observed a large bruise under the victim's right eye from the incident. Hamilton was then placed under arrest. While being escorted to the police patrol vehicle, Hamilton allegedly attempted to run away from the officers. While attempting to gain control of Hamilton, he was placed on the ground and charged with resisting arrest.
A total of $1,104 in merchandise was stolen from Sleep Solutions at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway early Friday. The products included multiple sheet sets, pillows, a comforter, a mattress topper, and a bed in a bag. According to the police report, the products were stolen from an enclosed tent that was closed up for the night, located on the property from a recent sale event.