Christopher R. Gillespie, 57, of 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, was charged about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a revoked license. Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Quick Stop store at 210 W. Bernard Ave. about a man “slumped over the wheel” of a sport utility vehicle, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Gillespie could not be awakened verbally and a sternum rub was applied. When asked for his driver’s license, Gillespie allegedly handed an officer a $1 bill and took an empty pill bottle out of his pocket. Gillespie was allegedly unsteady on his feet after stepping out of the vehicle and did not follow instructions on field sobriety tests, the report said. A search of the SUV located about three grams of suspected marijuana, an empty vodka bottle and a partially consumed beer container. A records check showed Gillespie’s driver’s license was revoked. Gillespie was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Corey E. Harrison, 33, of Ridgeway Avenue, Church Hill, was charged about noon Wednesday by Greeneville police with burglary, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged shoplifting incident at Lowe's Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check confirmed Harrison also had active arrest warrants issued by the Kingsport Police Department, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Police were contacted by a Lowe's loss prevention employee about Harrison being inside the store after having been banned on March 27 from all Lowes properties. Harrison placed $1,639 worth of merchandise on a flat cart including tools, clothing and hats. Grass seed bags were put over the merchandise to conceal it, the report said. Police confirmed active burglary warrants issued by Kingsport police. Harrison was taken into custody after he left the store. A search of Harrison’s car turned up merchandise allegedly stolen from another Lowe's store and a black bag. The bag contained six syringes, three cut straws, a plastic bag holding suspected heroin powder, another bag containing an unknown powder substance, a can with drug residue and a digital scale. Harrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported fraud by a contractor paid to make improvements on a home on Keller Road in Afton. The victim told deputies Thursday that in May 2022, she and her husband paid a suspect named in a report $6,861 for work on an outside deck. The suspect later refunded part of the amount used to purchase job-related materials. Agreed-upon work was only partially done. The suspect did not return to complete the job. The victim saw the man in December 2022 in Greeneville and he told her he would refund additional money. The suspect acknowledged letters in March from the district attorney general’s office and the victim with a signed receipt but has not repaid the balance of the money, the report said.