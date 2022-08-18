Casey L. Best, 36, of Lincoln Drive, Knoxville, was charged with multiple drug possession offenses about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop was conducted by Greeneville police on East Bernard Avenue. Best was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance. The traffic stop was conducted after a passenger was seen not wearing a seat belt. A records check showed Best’s driver’s license was revoked for a conviction of driving under the influence, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A vehicle search located a small amount of suspected heroin in a cigarette pack in Best’s purse. A glass pipe and Adderall pill were found in the car. Best was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Caleb M. Roberts, 31, of 2360 Westwood Road, Mohawk, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash in the 4100 block of North Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Roberts “showed multiple signs of intoxication” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Roberts allegedly told deputies he drank several beers earlier. Roberts was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two people suffered minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles about 3 p.m. Wednesday on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Kingsport Highway, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a crash report. James M. Hughes was driving a 2016 Buick Regal that “did not slow down for stopped traffic” and struck a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Cynthia L. Howland, the report said. The car driven by Hughes “was seen swerving through cars” near the traffic light on Andrew Johnson Highway and North Main Street before the crash, the report said. The pickup truck was pushed forward into a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael A. Read. Howland and a passenger, William L. Penn, suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance to Greeneville Community Hospital. Their conditions were not available Thursday. Hughes and Read were not injured. Hughes was taken to Morning Pointe of Greeneville, where he is a resident. Hughes’ car and the pickup truck were towed from the scene. Driver actions by Hughes listed in the report include reckless/negligent driving, following improperly and being inattentive.
The driver and a passenger in a car pulled over for speeding early Wednesday at the intersection of East Church and Main streets were charged by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged were driver Dexter L. Smith, of 85 Mays St.; and Tara S. Gosnell, of 1860 Jones Bridge Road, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. An officer on patrol about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday saw a car paced at 28 miles per hour in a 15 mph school zone in front of Greeneville High School. A traffic stop was made and police noticed “indications of drug use” by Gosnell, the passenger. Found in her handbag were two glass pipes and a THC vape pen. The pipes contained white residue. A search of the car located plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine residue, syringes and digital scales. Smith and Gosnell were issued criminal summonses to appear in court. Smith was also cited for speeding.