Willard L. Cutshaw, 47, of 1515 E. Magnolia Ave., was charged about 2 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after deputies went to an address in the 5500 block of Houston Valley Road on a warrants check. Deputies found Cutshaw asleep in a bedroom. When he stood up from the bed, a .22 caliber revolver was visible underneath the pillow his head was on, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. A records check showed that Cutshaw is a felon convicted of previous weapons-related offenses, the report said. Cutshaw was taken into custody and held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Vanesa K. Boles, 57, of 1816 Moore Ave., was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and violation of a court order of protection. Police were called to the Moore Avenue address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Boles became angry and grabbed his neck area and attempted to scratch him before leaving in a vehicle. A witness corroborated the alleged victim’s statement, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police determined Boles was free on bond from a previous domestic assault charge involving the alleged victim. A court order of protection was issued in connection the that incident. Boles returned to the address while police were there. Boles had self-inflicted scratch marks on her arms, but declined medical attention before being taken into custody. Boles was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Shena L. Hale, 35, was charged Monday afternoon with public intoxication by Greeneville police after allegedly kicking in the front door of a house in the 100 block of Chapel Street, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Hale no longer lives at the address and was found by police “in the front yard screaming,” the report said. Hale was allegedly cursing at the occupant. She was “very unsteady on her feet,” appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody. Hale was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.