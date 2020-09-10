A counterfeit $20 bill was received Wednesday as part of a deposit at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch from Ace Hardware on West Main Street, according to a report filed with Greeneville police. The deposit was made Wednesday morning. It is not known what was purchased at Ace Hardware with the fake $20 bill, a report said. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Tristan Kane Borden, 36, of 360 6 Oaks Lane, Afton, was charged about 11:40 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. A traffic stop was made in the 2600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway on a driver who allegedly failed to maintain his lane of travel, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Borden allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Borden allegedly refused to allow a breath test or have blood drawn, and he was additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law. Borden was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
A Mosheim man is the apparent victim in a fraudulent loan scheme involving about $145,000. A loan was taken out in the victim’s name from an Alabama-based lender, a sheriff’s department report said. The sheriff’s department was contacted Wednesday by a Charlotte, North Carolina, woman who is a relative of the alleged victim and oversees his banking activity. She had spoken with a fraud investigator from Regions Financial Corp., who said someone opened a small business loan in the victim’s name “for around $145,000,” a report said. The investigator requested information from the relative. The fraudulent loan investigation is pending.
Roger Da Silva, 46, of Fleetwood, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies investigated a report of an assault in the 900 block of Baileyton Main Street. Da Silva, the alleged victim, said he and another man had argued and he was locked out of the house. When he tried to get inside, Da Silva was pushed off the porch, suffering cuts to an ear and elbow, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Da Silva was uncooperative with deputies when taken to a nearby hotel for the night and was charged with public intoxication. A search after arrest located a small glass pipe containing marijuana residue, the report said. Da Silva received medical treatment at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He had a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Damage to a fence, poles and other property totals about $7,500 after a car went off the 1400 block of Fishpond Road in Chuckey into a yard. A person in the house about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday saw a small red car go through the fence, “hitting multiple poles in the process,” sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A PlayStation 4 game console and seven video games were stolen between Sept. 3 and Tuesday from a house in the 1100 bock of North Irish Street, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The owner returned home to find the back door open. The game console and video games have a combined value of $400. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A handgun was stolen Tuesday morning in the burglary of a mobile home in the 800 block of Old Hall Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner returned home to find the front door kicked open. There were also pry marks on the back door. The Heritage Arms .22 caliber revolver is valued at $180. Both doors were also damaged, the report said.
A mobile home was burglarized between Monday night and Tuesday morning in the first block of the 107 Cutoff in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The person watching the mobile home told deputies Wednesday that he was watching it for a relative in jail and the mobile home had been broken into at least four times. A list of stolen possessions will be provided to the sheriff’s department.
A tool box, power tools a BB rifle and other possessions were taken between Sunday and Monday from a mobile home in the 100 block of Redwood Lane in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The items have a combined value of about $1,300. A possible suspect is named in the report.