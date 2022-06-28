Tyler R. Elliott, 32, of 455 Bill West Road, Limestone, was charged about 8 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license following a truck crash in the 1000 block of West Main Street. Elliott was standing outside the damaged pickup truck in the roadway when police arrived. “Mr. Elliott told me he was drunk and needed to go to jail,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Elliott allegedly became uncooperative and “belligerent” with officers on scene, the report said. Elliott was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Greene County Detention Center. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. Elliott was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Aaron J. Baron, 24, of 287 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police were dispatched to look for an erratic driver in a sport utility vehicle allegedly swerving on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A patrol car got behind the SUV and traffic stop was made in the Walmart parking lot. A records check showed the registration tag was expired. Baron told officers he was coming from Limestone but was driving in the opposite direction. Baron was “jittery” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Blood draw results are pending. Baron was also cited for a violation of the vehicle registration law. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael W. McMahan, 43, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication. Deputies responded about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a call in the 200 block of Ashway Terrace about a man “running and screaming through the neighborhood,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. McMahan believed someone was trying to hurt him and allegedly admitted to recently using methamphetamine, the report said. About three grams of meth was found on McMahan after he was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. McMahan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Carroll E. Barnett, 60, of 1995 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Saturday with domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Deputies responded to a disturbance call. The alleged victim was in fear of bodily injury, the report said. Barnett was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A burglary was attempted between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1000 block of Tyne Gray Road in Afton, sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Spears said in a report. The burglary attempt was unsuccessful but damage was done to a back door in an attempt to pry it open, the report said. A sport utility vehicle was found abandoned in the driveway of the home. Damage to the door frame is estimated at $500. Possible suspects are named in the report.
Firearms, jewelry and $2,000 in cash were among items stolen in a burglary between Friday and Saturday morning of a house in the 700 block of Mohawk Creek Road in Midway. When the victim returned home, he noticed a side window up, a dresser drawer open and items strewn around in a bedroom, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The cash, a jewelry box and jewelry, two handguns, two computer tablets, two Nintendo switches and three pocket knives were stolen. The combined value of the stolen possessions is about $8,000.
A pickup truck was stolen early Saturday from the 200 block of Guinn Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The owner told deputies a surveillance camera showed the theft occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday. The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck is valued at $12,500. The truck has ladder racks and a “Don’t Tread On Me” registration tag.
Two weed trimmers and a backpack-style leaf blower were stolen in a burglary between Friday night and Saturday morning of a house in the 10900 block of Lonesome Pine Trail in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Walter Olmstead said in a report. The homeowner told deputies that a plywood sheet screwed into a basement door frame was removed to gain entry. Security camera video shows a man and women pull into his driveway about 1 a.m. Saturday and park near the basement door, the report said. The combined value of the stolen possessions is $2,300.