Donna L. Tadder, 50, of 101 Holt Court, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. A records check showed that Tadder also had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police went about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to Lee’s Food Mart, 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, and saw a woman identified as Tadder asleep in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck with the keys in the ignition. An officer spoke with Tadder, who had slurred speech. She was found to have the active arrest warrant and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Tadder allegedly told police she smoked marijuana earlier and took medication that had a warning label on the bottle. A glass pipe was found in the truck. Tadder was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Emma R. Thornburg, 28, of 955 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Thornburg was “slumped over the steering wheel” of a pickup truck in the emergency lane of Lonesome Pine Trail at West Andrew Johnson Highway. She kept falling asleep while police spoke with her, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. A prescription bottle of Alprazolam was found in the center console. Only about one-third of the pills in a prescription filled Thursday were in the bottle, the report said. Field sobriety tests could not be administered because of Thornburg’s “intoxcated condition,” the report said. She was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East and charged with DUI after being released. Thornburg was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cash was stolen between Thursday morning and afternoon from a house in the 300 block of Juniper Street, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Money totaling $300 was taken. Two possible suspects named by the victim are in the report.
Two used dishwashers were stolen Thursday afternoon from the front yard of a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Circle. The dishwashers were placed in the yard to be sold. They have a combined value of $100, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. A description of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft was given to police.
Merchandise with a combined value of $532 was allegedly stolen Thursday afternoon from Walmart by a Greeneville woman, police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Charged with theft of property valued at under $1,000 was Summer S. Vereecke, of 4915 Lonesome Pine Trail. A loss prevention employee told officers he watched a woman identified as Vereecke select items from shelves and take them out of packaging before putting them in her pockets. Vereecke had the merchandise in her pockets when police arrived. Vereecke was issued a criminal summons to appear in court in the charge.
Christian D. O’Brien-Head, of Pleasant Valley Road, Mountain City, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting. O’Brien-Head allegedly concealed three ink cartridge packs in his pockets and left Walmart without paying for them, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. He was intercepted by a loss prevention employee outside the store. The three ink cartridges are valued at $77. O’Brien-Head was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court.