Steven L. Bruce, 30, of 900 Apple St., was charged at 9:48 a.m. Saturday with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Wesley Johnson responded to the intersection of Baileyton Highway and North Irish Street where officers reportedly observed the suspect's passenger side headlight "not working." Bruce reportedly admitted to law enforcement that he did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver's license, Johnson said in the report. A records check showed Bruce to have a suspended license. Gilbert said he asked Bruce to exit the vehicle after he reportedly saw "the stock of what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle" protruding from a cover in the back seat of the vehicle. A search of Bruce's vehicle later found a 16-gauge shotgun. Bruce reportedly admitted to law enforcement he had a "rig" and some marijuana in his pocket. K-9 Pasa alerted officers to the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found spoons, baggies, a syringe filled with methamphetamines, .5 grams of cocaine and 1.5 grams of marijuana; officers also found multiple pills inside Bruce's vehicle including three Xanax, 25 Buprenorphine, one Gabapentin. Bruce was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.