A man attempting to steal property from a pickup truck about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Leonard Street struck a person who confronted him with a chain, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The man told police he was standing outside smoking when he saw a man with shoulder-length hair inside his roommate’s truck. He told the suspect he was calling the police. He asked the name of the man, who “then spun and hit the victim in the back with a chain” taken from the truck, the report said. The man dropped the chain and fled, leaving his jacket at the scene. Police found about a half-gram of methamphetamine, syringes, a spoon and other items. Everything removed from the truck was recovered. No injuries were reported.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into the robbery and assault of a woman about 8 p.m. Sunday at a Nanci Lane address. Police were notified that the victim and a man were seen in a “physical altercation” in a truck parked at the address, and then saw the truck pull away at a high rate of speed. Police spoke with the victim, who said she, the suspect and another person had gone to the address to see someone. Once there, the victim said the suspect “choked her out” and stole her purse, which contained credit cards, jewelry, a cellphone and Klonopin pills. The victim told police she was choked until unconscious. When she tried to get her purse back, the suspect fled in the truck. The purse and possessions inside have a combined value exceeding $160. The victim had apparent choke marks on her neck. The victim “was given the opportunity for safe transport but refused,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
Bruce L. Lamons, 38, of 181 Mt. Pleasant Road, was charged about 9:15 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Lamons was also charged with resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of insurance. He was cited for a registration violation and riding a motorcycle without a helmet. Lamons was seen on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Mt. Pleasant Road driving a motorcycle without a helmet, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. The motorcycle did not have a license plate. After a traffic stop, Lamons was “acting very nervous” and told police he would flee. Lamons “took off running” toward a wooded area but tripped and fell and was taken into custody, the report said. Lamons allegedly resisted but was subdued by officers. He allegedly admitted using methamphetamine that morning. Lamons refused a blood draw, the report said. Lamons was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Alan M. Padgett, 56, of Botsford Drive, Knoxville, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police received a call about a Toyota sport utility vehicle speeding and being driven recklessly in the 2000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Padgett was paced driving at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and a traffic stop was conducted, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Padgett did poorly on field sobriety tests and did not consent to a blood draw, the report said. Alprazolam pills were found in the SUV. Padgett was also cited for speeding. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Scott E. Shepard, 19, of 179 Speedwell Church Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies were called to the Zoomerz service station at 13400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap about an unresponsive female. They came in contact with Shepard, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle. A relative was in the passenger seat. Shepard had driven to the service station from the nearby McDonald’s restaurant, where a call to 911 Dispatch stated two intoxicated people had been driving the SUV, Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. Shepard admitted driving. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A $1,000 bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Angela Kay Beers, 53, of Hilltop Road, Johnson City, was charged Saturday by Tusculum police with driving under the influence. A traffic stop was made on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The vehicle Beers was driving slowed but did not immediately stop and pulled into the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. Beers had “slow speech” and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Bond was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lashaye K. Catron, 22, of Temple Road, Rogersville, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a North Rufe Taylor Road address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said he and Catron were in a verbal argument when he was struck in the face. He had a broken lip and marks in his jaw area, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Catron told police she was having a panic attack and was cleared by Greene County-Greeneville EMS before being taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
About $10,000 worth of damage was done to a community center/meeting hall at 610 N. Mt. Siani Road in Mosheim, a sheriff’s department report said. The vandalism damage to the building happened between April 19 and Monday. Further details were not included in the report.
Janet Kay Angel, 41, of 845 Round Knob Road, was charged Friday afternoon with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Angel was searched by a correction officer and a plastic package was found in a body cavity. After the package was removed it was found to contain four blue pills, two other pills, an orange pill piece, tobacco and matches, Sgt. Johnnie Wade said in a report. Angel was held on $10,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Steven G. Deas, 43, of 114 Kitchen Branch Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Deputies went to the address to serve the warrant on Deas, who was found hiding in a closet at a Rollins Ridge house, a report said. A glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue was found in one of Deas’ pockets. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A golf cart was damaged about 11:40 p.m. Saturday when a truck backed into it in the 700 block of Bewley’s Chapel Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The owner told deputies the truck then drove off. Damage to the golf cart totals $500.
A wallet owned by a Greeneville woman was taken about 7:40 p.m. Saturday when she placed it on a shelf in the Dollar General store at 25 Victory Lane while picking up merchandise, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The victim returned to get the wallet about 15 minutes later, but it was gone. “An unknown female picked up the wallet and left with it,” the report said. The wallet is valued at $15 and contained $110 in cash, credit cards and personal information.
Tools were stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a pickup truck parked at a house in the 700 block of Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap. When the owner got into the truck Friday morning, he saw evidence of vandalism and a damaged steering column, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Damage exceeds $1,000. A wrench set and gear reducer, together valued at $900, were stolen from a tool box in the bed of the truck.
An outdoor chair at a property in the 100 block of Guinn Drive was stolen between Thursday night and Friday morning, Greenville police Officer Christopher Shuffler said in a report. The owner said the chair was part of a pair at a rental property. Both chairs are valued at $30.