A quantity of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun were found following a traffic stop Thursday night by Greeneville police working a drug interdiction detail. Carl G. Stroud, 43, of 83 Surtout Road, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. Police made the traffic stop on a pickup truck being driven by Stroud above the speed limit in the 300 block of South Main Street, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.. A records check showed that Stroud was on parole relating to convictions for aggravated assault and other felony charges. Stroud was initially issued a citation for speeding. Police saw a handgun “in plain sight” in back of the passenger seat. During an inventory after Stroud was taken into custody, 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the bed of the truck. Stroud was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
April D. Rednour, of Georgia Private Drive, Kingsport, was charged about 7 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on North Main Street at Bohannan Avenue. Rednour was a passenger in a car driven by Alvin Rednour. Police knew he did not have a valid driver’s license, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. April Rednour was found to be in possession of two grams of suspected meth, two glass pipes and a digital scale. She was issued a criminal summons for the possession offenses, the report said. Alvin Rednour was cited for driving without a license.
A man who allegedly fled Greeneville police about 5:15 p.m. Thursday was charged with evading arrest. Bobby V. Norton, 43, of 2586 Whitehouse Road, was taken into custody. Norton was seen on a bicycle leaving “a known drug area” near North Main Street and Bohannan Avenue, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Norton pedaled away through a wooded lot when police attempted to make contact. Officers remained in the area and Norton was seen emerging from the woods and fled on foot toward the wood line before he was apprehended. Norton told police he had active arrest warrants, which was not the case. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Nicholas Johnathan Camera Jr., of Petersburg, Virginia, was charged about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with simple possession of marijuana and driver license violations following a traffic stop on Tusculum Boulevard at Austin Street. Police on patrol saw a sport utility vehicle with a non-functioning brake light and a traffic stop was made. An odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the SUV, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Camera told police he had a plastic bag containing marijuana under the passenger seat. It and two grinders were located there, the report said. A container with suspected methamphetamine residue was found in the center console. Camera was issued a criminal summons pending a scheduled Oct. 3 court date.
Lindsey J. Thompson, of 550 Whirlwind Road, was charged about 11:30 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A records check showed that Thompson also had active arrest warrants, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Thompson struck and kicked her earlier Thursday morning. Thompson was located later at the Whirlwind Road address and determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A hunting dog was stolen Thursday morning from a property in the 4200 block of Marvin Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The victim told police that the foxhound dog and a barrel converted into a doghouse were taken. The dog answers to the name “Cry Baby” and is valued at more than $5,000, the owner told deputies.
Fifteen industrial hemp plants were stolen Thursday morning from a property in the 1300 block of Birdwell Mill Road, a sheriff deputy’s report said. At least two suspects in a car described in the report were seen on the property. Theft of the hemp plants has been an ongoing issue, the victim told deputies. The plants are valued at $500. Surveillance camera footage may be available.