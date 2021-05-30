Greeneville police are looking for a man who fled a crash scene Friday afternoon. Police responded to a two-car crash about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Old Stage and Windsong roads. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala fled during the investigation, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The passenger remained and identified the driver. A records check showed the driver has a revoked license and has an active arrest warrant, the report said. Investigation showed that the driver who fled “failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Windsong Road from Old Stage Road, causing a collision,” the report said. No injuries were reported.
A man believed to be the same person who stole a radio from a pickup truck in April from Morgan’s Auto Sales on West Main Street returned Saturday and attempted another theft, a Greeneville police report said. The man returned to the business about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to enter another pickup truck on the lot, but was unsuccessful. The owner spoke with the man, who claimed he was interested in buying the truck and would be back, Officer Charles Story said in a report. The suspect resembles the person who took a radio out of the truck dashboard on April 3. A surveillance video photo of the man was posted online by the business owner. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A woman using a Florida driver’s license for proof made a fraudulent return Friday afternoon at Walmart, a Greeneville police report said. The woman selected a Dremel tool from the shelf and then “returned” the item at customer service, the report said. A suspect is named in the report. The proof provided by the suspect matched her description. The fraudulent return resulted in Walmart paying $40.48 to the suspect.