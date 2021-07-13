Travis S. Thompson, 37, of Briarcliff Road, Johnson City, was charged about 4:45 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence following a crash on the 107 Cutoff near Foxford Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Deputies received a report about a van “driving all over the road” about a quarter-mile from the crash scene. The report said the van driven by Thompson rounded a curve and failed to get back in the correct lane of travel, causing it to collide with a car driven by a woman who tried to avoid contact by driving off the road into a yard. The car overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The report did not indicate if the driver was injured. Thompson allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Thompson was also charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of the implied consent law after allegedly refusing a blood draw. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court..
Matthew D. Fink, 24, of 234 Roaring Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Passenger Jennifer D. Fink, 44, of Seymour, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. The car driven by Matthew Fink drove up to a Tennessee Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoint about 11:20 p.m. Friday on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Chickadee Road. Deputies assisting smelled marijuana. Matthew Fink handed over two partially smoked marijuana cigarettes. After the occupants got out of the car, deputies saw Jennifer Fink bent over a patch of grass emptying a small plastic bag containing “crystal-like residue” onto the ground, a report said. A K-9 on scene alerted to the passenger side of the car and a “large Baggie” containing marijuana was found in Fink’s purse. A glass pipe was found in the center console. Matthew Fink claimed ownership He allegedly admitted smoking marijuana earlier. Matthew Fink did poorly on field sobriety tests. Matthew and Jennifer Fink were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ricky R. Norton, 64, of 136 Cox Circle, was charged Monday afternoon with domestic assault after sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Old Jonesborough Road in Chuckey. The alleged victim told deputies that Norton threw her phone into the front and and when she went to retrieve it, he grabbed her wrist, causing a bruise. Norton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sarah E. Daugherty, 21, of 2314 Buckingham Road, was charged about 3:45 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that he and Daugherty argued before she bit his thumbs, the side of his head and his left cheek. Daugherty was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
A suspect was identified in two shoplifting incidents earlier this month at the Ace Hardware store on West Main Street, a Greeneville police report said. Information was provided to police on Monday. The report said that on the afternoon of July 5, a man named in the report put an MTD lawn mower in his car and left without paying. On July 6, the same man returned before the business opened and placed three bags of Quickrete rocks in his car before leaving. The incidents were captured on surveillance video.The lawn mower is valued at $189. The rocks are worth $17. A criminal summons for theft of property valued under $1,000 has been issued.
A CB radio and other possessions were stolen Monday from a tractor-trailer parked in the 7400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Also stolen were a headset, a backpack, a Carhart coat and a Hoodie, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The items have a combined value of about $650.
Possessions were stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a sport utility vehicle parked overnight in the Papa John's Pizza lot, 1315 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim, a pizza delivery driver, told Greeneville police that the SUV had an electrical issue and the driver's side and passenger side windows were open. When the owner returned Saturday, he found that two necklaces, tools and $20 in change were stolen. The SUV was also "trashed," the victim told police. The stolen items have a combined value of $120.