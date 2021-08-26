{p class=”p1”}Jacob D. Bollinger, of 240 Wells Pruitt Lane, Mosheim, was charged by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident Tuesday night at a mobile home on Marshall Lane. The alleged victim told police that Bollinger grabbed her arm and kicked her in the leg after becoming upset about a Facebook post. Bollinger was later taken into custody on a warrant by sheriff’s deputies. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
{p class=”p2”}Travis J. Slate, 20, of 336 N. Highland Ave., was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident Wednesday night at the address. A Department of Children’s Services caseworker who had earlier gone to the apartment had noticed bruises on the alleged victim’s face and neck, a police report said. The alleged victim told police that as she and Slate argued Tuesday, he strangled her and took her to the ground. Slate was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a theft Wednesday afternoon from Tractor Supply Company, 1665 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. A manager told deputies that about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, a man cut the security cable off a chain saw and left the business without paying. The man was seen on security footage also taking a battery-operated leaf blower. The suspect left in a sport utility vehicle without a license plate and the back window broken out. A woman with blonde hair sat in the SUV while the theft occurred. The value of the merchandise stolen totals $700.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a gunshot fired about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Roaming Drive in Chuckey. A green “street bike” was seen near the mobile home where the shot was fired, along with a “beat up” gray car before the gunshot was fired, a witness told sheriff’s Deputy James Crum. The vehicles were not located. A single shell casing was found at the scene. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A piece of concrete block was thrown through the bedroom window of a house late Monday night in the first block of Forest Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. A resident said the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday. A suspect named in the report remained on the property until about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the report said. Window damage totals $500.
A motorcycle was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a bus parked in the 500 block of Roaring Fork Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The 1978 Honda Goldwing motorcyle is valued at $500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
An attempt was made to break into a shed in the 400 block of River Village Lane, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The incident was reported Tuesday. A pry bar was used in the attempt to pry open the shed. The property owner told deputies that he had seen several suspicious vehicles, including a rental truck, drive through the neighborhood.