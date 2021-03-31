Daniel A. Whitfield, 18, of 1304 Kevin Lane, was charged with driving under the influence about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following a one-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Sun Valley Drive, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Whitfield was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. First responders found a Ford Focus on its roof and no one atr the crash scene. The car owner told police that Whitfield had taken her car earlier, the report said. Whitfield was located at a Robinhood Road address. He allegedly admitted to wrecking the vehicle after drinking and smoking marijuana. A records check showed Whitfield does not have a driver’s license. He was checked by Greene County-Greeneville EMS but refused to go to a hospital, the report said. Whitfield was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jimmy C. Waddell, 53, of 325 Splatter Creek Road, Limestone, was charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence in the 8200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Waddell was found about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store, Lt. Randy Christy said in a report. The vehicle was put in park and Waddell woke up. He told deputies he drank “three or four beers” about 90 minutes earlier, the report said. Waddell did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brittany D. Famiglietti, 31, of 509 Scenic Drive, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Famiglietti was also served active arrest warrants for violation of probation and bad checks over $1,000, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on Tusculum Boulevard at Austin Street after an officer saw a car being driven by Famiglietti not wearing a seat belt. A records check showed the active arrest warrants and Famiglietti was placed under arrest. A search of the car before it was towed located a small amount of a “brown powdery substance” wrapped in aluminum foil and suspected to be heroin, the report said. Also found in a bag under the driver’s seat were seven Gabapentin pills, a used syringe, a digital scale and small plastic bags. Famiglietti was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Deborah L. Burriell, of 876 Flag Branch Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property valued under $1,000-shoplifting from Walmart. A loss prevention employee told police that Burriell was seen removing the tags from merchandise and then placing the items in Walmart mags before trying to leave the store. “Scanners near the door alerted employees and (Burriell) was intercepted before being able to exit the building,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The merchandise is valued at $462. Burriell was issued a summons to appear April 7 in court.
A woman who allegedly created a disturbance Tuesday afternoon near the Captain D’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway was charged by Greeneville police with assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal trespass. Charged was 25-year-old Breana A. Mackey, 25, of Columbus, Ohio. Police received information about a woman dancing outside the restaurant and walking in the roadway. Mackey was outside talking to herself and when police tried to speak with her, she became “very aggressive” and ignored them, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A manager said Mackey was yelling at customers leaving and also dancing inside and outside the restaurant. Police told Mackey she was receiving a trespassing warning and allegedly refused to leave, and made verbal threats to officers. As Mackey was being taken to a patrol car, she allegedly began pushing against an officer and scratched his hand with her nails. Mackey, who was was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct after allegedly creating a disturbance at the Quality Inn in Bulls Gap, was held on bond pending a court appearance Wednesday.
Shawn J. Forqurean, 33, of 57 Culver Drive, Midway, was charged Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication. Deputies were called to McCamey Road about a man identified as Forqurean who was “wrapped in a blanket waving his arms around and screaming into the air,” Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Forqurean was in the road. He was barefoot “and very confused as to where he was at,” the report said. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found during a search. Forqurean was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A truck and numerous items were stolen in the burglary of a camper and outbuilding in the 9400 block of Blue Springs Parkway, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The burglary was reported Monday morning. Taken were a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, a couch, a cedar chest, roll top desk, a refrigerator, china and a microwave oven. The truck and other items have a combined value of about $8,000. A suspect is named in the report.
A cellphone was stolen Tuesday afternoon from a vehicle parked at Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The owner’s boyfriend told police he was in the store for about an hour before leaving Walmart about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The phone was in the center console of the unlocked vehicle. It was tracked to a location near Erwin Highway, the report said. The Samsung Galaxy phone is valued at $100.{&end}