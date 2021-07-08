William T. Svette, 55, of Colony Park Drive, Johnson City, was charged about 2 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with criminal trespass and public intoxication at a house in the 400 block of Maple Avenue. Police were called by the occupant about a suspicious person knocking on doors of the house who may have gained entry. A ladder was seen knocked over on the balcony, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. While standing in the yard, an officer saw a tube of caulk “thrown in his direction from above his head, almost striking him,” the report said. Police checked the upstairs balcony door and found Svette hiding under a ladder on the roof. The occupant told police Svette had been given permission to temporarily stay at the house but was asked to leave several weeks ago. Svette “appeared to be under the influence” and later told officers he didn’t use drugs “but would if he was offered them,” the report said. Svette was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
David L. Miller, 61, of 270 Starnes Lane, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 2100 block of Millers Chapel Road. Deputies had earlier been to the Millers Chapel Road address and told Miller to “calm down and stay off the street,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The person who called deputies said Miller had been walking up and down the street “and talking out of his mind,” the report said. Miller allegedly told deputies that “he worked for federal officers and that deputies couldn’t do anything to him because he had immunity” before telling them he was leaving. Miller allegedly ignored commands to stop, became combative and was drive-stunned to gain compliance, the report said. Miller refused medical attention and was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville woman was charged Wednesday by Johnson City police with credit card fraud over $2,500. Kimberly Carver, 40, was charged following an investigation into a credit card stolen from a Kingsport church, a report said. The card was used at several Food City locations in Johnson City. Surveillance camera footage from the stores was used to identify Carver as the suspect. Carver was held on $5,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A Frontier Health van was damaged between Tuesday night and Wednesday while parked at 616 E. Church St. in an apparent attempt to steal the catalytic converter, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The damage was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Replacing the catalytic converter will cost $400.
A horse saddle and four halters were stolen from a barn in the 4100 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday. The owner was not sure what date the possessions were taken, but told deputies that she received a call from a friend about several people attempting to sell them at a Morristown flea market. Possible suspects are listed. The saddle and halters have a combined value exceeding $1,500.
A package containing a gold diamond ring delivered Wednesday to a Statler Park Road South address in Afton was stolen, the victim told sheriff’s deputies. The post office confirmed that the package had been delivered Wednesday morning. Other items were in the mailbox, but not the package, the report said. The ring is valued at $600.{&end}