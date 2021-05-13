A counterfeit $10 bill was discovered Wednesday afternoon at a Heritage Bank branch in Greeneville, a police report said. The fake $10 bill was in a deposit from a Greene County wrecker service. “The bill had ‘replica’ printed on it and did not appear to be a real bill,” the report said. The counterfeit money was taken into evidence by police.
Matthew D. Waddell, 38, of 4470 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Police received a call at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious man on South Highland Avenue near Maple Avenue and located Waddell. Police spoke with Waddell, who “was talking out of his head” and appeared to be under the influence “of some sort of drug,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Waddell allegedly refused to go to the hospital and resisted being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to the ground for his own safety to prevent him from escaping, the report said. Waddell allegedly resisted being placed in a police car and after being brought to the Greene County Detention Center. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into an aggravated domestic assault incident Tuesday night on Fairview Road in Afton. The alleged victim told deputies a man named in the report argued with her and began throwing objects at her outside a house. The suspect then got into a pickup truck and attempted to run her over, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The alleged victim stepped out of the way and the suspect ran over some belongings, including a suitcase “that had a visible tire mark in the middle of the back of it,” the report said. The alleged victim has video of the suspect throwing items at her and then backing up the truck and driving toward her. A records check showed there is a court order of protection prohibiting the suspect from threatening or harming the alleged victim. Damage to personal property totals $50. Arrest warrants for aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection were taken out against the suspect.
A vehicle pursuit about 7 a.m. Tuesday began after a sheriff’s deputy paced a car driving 73 mph in a 45 mph zone on Warrensburg Road. The older Honda sedan was driven by “a white male with purple hair and a lip ring,” Deputy Wayne Wilhoit said in a report. Lights and siren were activated and the car increased speed. The pursuit was terminated after deputies lost sight of it. Greeneville police stopped the same car Tuesday afternoon for other infractions and the driver who evaded deputies was identified. Curtis M. Lawn, 28, of 795 Greene Mountain Road, was taken into custody. A Greeneville police report said Lawn passed a patrol car without a seat belt on and a traffic stop was initiated on East Bernard Avenue. Lawn allegedly gave a false name, but was known to the officer. A records check showed that Lawn had two active violation of probation arrest warrants and he was taken into custody. Sheriff’s department charges against Lawn were not available Thursday morning. Lawn remains held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Wood was stolen off a barn between May 6 and Monday in the 400 block of Culbertson Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The wood is valued at $3,000.
A bullet was fired through a large water container Tuesday afternoon on a farm property in the 4600 block of Jearoldstown Road in Chuckey. A no trespassing sign on the property was also shot at with a pistol, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Several shell casings were found in the driveway. The suspect named in the report denied targeting the water container and said he shot at a snake. Civil procedures were advised. Damage to the water container totals $150.
A toolbox was damaged in an apparent attempt to break into it Tuesday in a garage in the 100 block of Starnes Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The top of the toolbox was partially pried open. No tools were missing. Damage to the Craftsman toolbox totals $300.