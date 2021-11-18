Jessica N. Thompson, of 727 Cedar Creek Road, was charged about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted in the 7000 block of the 107 Cutoff after a Jeep pulling a trailer was seen swerving in the road, Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. A marijuana odor was smelled coming from the vehicle. The driver told deputies that Thompson, a passenger, had the marijuana. About nine grams of suspected marijuana and a pipe were taken into evidence. Thompson was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court.
Shena L. Hale, 36, of 107 Chapel St., was charged about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after a report about a woman walking in the middle of East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center was investigated. Hale was located outside the Marathon Market at the intersection with Ripley Island Road. Hale “was talking and jerking around in such a manor that is consistent with a person that is under the influence of a narcotic,” Deputy James Crum said in a report. Hale was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Police who stopped to look in on the welfare of a man and woman walking Tuesday afternoon on Hal Henard Road ran a records check and found the man had an active arrest warrant. Tyler A. Brown, 27, listed as homeless, had a warrant for violation of probation-2nd offense, police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was taken into evidence. Brown was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two kayaks were stolen between Nov. 10 and Wednesday from a property in the 6000 block of Newoprt Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The kayaks were under a tarp behind a house. The kayaks have a combined value of $1,000.
A car was stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Sinking Springs Road, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The owner told deputies no one had permission to remove the car from the property. The 2000 Mitsubishi sedan is valued at $1,000.