Joshua A. Crum, 34, of 155 Lincoln Drive, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, theft of property valued at less than $1,000 and vandalism. The alleged victim said Crum became angry with her and made her remove her shirt before striking her on the back with a metal broom, breaking it. The alleged victim told deputies she was struck “multiple times” on the back, legs and feet, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Crum also allegedly took the alleged victim’s phone and tampered with her car so she could not drive it. The alleged victim’s left knee was bleeding when deputies arrived and she had other scrapes and welts on her body, the report said. Crum was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greeneville Walmart employee was charged Tuesday by police with theft of property valued at less than $1,000 after allegedly embezzling merchandise, a police report said. Randall J. Walker, of 42 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, scanned merchandise in the self-checkout area, but allegedly did not scan other items he kept, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Walker allegedly did not scan merchandise 12 different times between May 8 and June 30, a Walmart supervisor told police. The items not scanned have a combined value of $199. Walker was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court.