Jefferson D. Bridges, 23, of 180 Moccasin Lane, was charged about 10 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received information from an earlier arrest that a suspect staying at the Andrew Johnson Inn had an active arrest warrant. Investigation showed that Bridges had a pending capias presentment for rape-sexual battery by an authority figure. Police went to the room where Bridges was staying and he was placed into custody, Officer Kaitlyn Lamb said in a report. Police found seven-tenths of a gram of suspected methamphetamine. Also found were two glass pipes, a grinder, 26 small plastic bags and two scales. Three others were also in the room. Found in a purse were a set of brass knuckles. Bridges allegedly told police all the drug-related items in the room were his. He was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
David L. Warren, 38, of Patrick Lane, Johnson City, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police got a tip that Warren was driving a car that hit a curb at Walmart and then pulled out in front of a vehicle on East Andrew Johnson Highway, nearly causing a crash. Police saw the car pull out of the drive-through area of the nearby Cook Out restaurant and then onto a curb in the parking lot, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Warren spoke with police and appeared “extremely drowsy,” the report said. Warren did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joyce L. Malone, 43, of 1416 Fairview Road, Afton, was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police on active arrest warrants for sale and delivery of methamphetamine and sale of a counterfeit substance. Malone was located inside an apartment on Heatherwood Loop. Found on Malone when she was taken into custody were a glass pipe and two small plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, the report said. Malone was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Janice B. Lawson, 50, listed as homeless, was charged about 5:35 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with disorderly conduct. Lawson was dropped off at the police department on North College Street “after multiple calls on her walking in traffic and flagging vehicles down from the middle of the roadway,” a report said. Lawson had been released earlier Saturday from Greeneville Community Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the report said. She was taken to a Burkey Road address “where she was not allowed to be” and was trespassed by sheriff’s deputies. Lawson then walked into Greeneville and got rides to several other locations before being driven to the police station. Police told Lawson they could not take her anywhere and she allegedly walked out of the parking lot into the middle of the North College Street and stopped two vehicles, “creating a traffic hazard by blocking the roadway,” the report said. Lawson was charged with disorderly conduct and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court
A traffic stop early Saturday by Greeneville police led to a Knoxville woman being taken into custody on an active arrest warrant . Nicole L. Sexton, 33, of Murray Drive, was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. The traffic stop was conducted about 1:25 a.m. Saturday on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Lafayette Street. The arrest warrant issued in Greene County for failure to appear was found during a records check, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. K-9 Kid was deployed “and alerted positively near the center console” of the vehicle, the report said. Plastic bags with methamphetamine residue, three syringes and a burnt spoon was found. Sexton was taken by another officer to the Workhouse Annex. A glass pipe was found in his patrol car prisoner cage after he dropped Sexton off, the report said. No further charges were filed.
A man was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck he was driving crashed into a utility pole about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Airport Road, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Driver Ray W. Long suffered suspected minor head and neck injuries and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital by Greene County-Greeneville EMS . The westbound truck Long was driving crashed into the wooden utility pole, snapping the pole in two. Long told police he was distracted by helicopters landing at the nearby airport. A passenger, Ronney T. Anderson, suffered suspected minor injuries but was cleared by EMS and not taken to the hospital. The 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the scene.
A Ford sport utility vehicle was stolen about 9:30 a.m. Friday from the parking lot of the U-Turn for Christ Thrift Store, 1760 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police spoke with two men who said they were working inside the store when a man named as a suspect left. When one of the men went outside, his SUV was gone, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The suspect, who lives in Georgia, was picked up at a bus station Thursday by the vehicle owner and brought to the address, the report said. The 2013 Ford Special is valued at $9,000.