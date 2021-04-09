Tiffany C. Hite, 22, of 73 Bradley Ave., was charged Thursday morning by Greenevile police with domestic assault. Police were called to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Hite had slammed his foot in the door of a car and punched him in the face during an argument. Witnesses told police the alleged victim was trying to keep Hite from leaving the address with children because she was allegedly under the influence of drugs. Hite was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheila Kay Jester, 51,o f 1315 Jim Fox Road, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said she was scratched in the neck by Jester during a dispute “over pots and pans,” Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The alleged victim said her foot was also injured. Jester was determined as the primary aggressor. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A woman who allegedly passed out Thursday morning in a room at the Ballad Health Urgent Care facility at 1744 E. Andrew Johnson Highway with a juvenile in her care was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Charged was Phyllis C. King, 55, of 106 Woodlyn St. Police were called to the urgent care facility about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Officer found King in a room with the juvenile. A nurse “had to shake her to wake her,” Officer Jon Luke Meyers said in a report. King allegedly had slurred speech and “was not making much sense” speaking with officers. Police unsuccessfully tried to find a relative to pick up the juvenile, who was placed in the care of the Department of Children’s Services. Bond was set for King pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
The theft of a purse containing jewelry from a car parked in the 300 block of Old Kentucky Road West was reported Thursday night to sheriff’s deputies. An earlier burglary at the address was also reported, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim said she was in her basement and when she went out to the unlocked car, her purse was missing. The purse contained jewelry valued at about $2,000, along with a credit card. The victim told deputies that three revolvers were stolen from the house in early January. The victim said a side door of the house was found open when she returned home the day of the burglary. The three revolvers have a combined value of $1,500.
A 1998 Toyota pickup truck was stolen between Wednesday afternoon and evening from a driveway in the 2100 block of Bright Hope Road, sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The owner told deputies the farm truck was not locked and the keys were in the ignition. Work racks and with toolboxes mounted on them were in the pickup truck bed. The theft was reported Thursday. The truck and contents are valued at $3,500.
A 2002 Buick sedan was stolen Wednesday night from the 100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. A man named as a suspect in the report had asked Thursday night to borrow the car from the owner and was refused. The suspect “then became violent and attacked the victim and forcibly took the keys away from the victim” before driving away in the car, the report said. The car is valued at $1,800.