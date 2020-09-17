Eleven propane storage tanks were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a packaging business on T. Elmer Cox Drive, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
The propane tanks were stolen from behind a building. The theft was reported Wednesday.
A business employee told police the tanks are rented from Heritage Propane and valued at $250 each.
The theft remans under investigation.
A motorcycle parked outside an apartment in the 100 block of South Rufe Taylor Road was damaged Wednesday morning in an apparent theft attempt.
The owner told Greeneville police that when he left about 8 a.m. Wednesday, the motorcycle was chained to the rim of his car. When he returned about an hour later, the lock had been cut off and the ignition switch was broken out of the motorcycle.
A wiring harness was also cut and the motorcycle had been pushed into the yard of the apartment complex, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
The Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle is valued at $5,000.
Melissa D. Lawson, of 240 Frank Thacker Lane, was charged about 4:45 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers responded to a call about a disruptive woman at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Police received a call about an “intoxicated and combative female” at the hospital. They found Lawson sitting outside on a curb, “very excited and jittery,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
Lawson refused treatment at the hospital and was taken into custody. She was held on $300 bond pending a scheduled court appearance Friday.