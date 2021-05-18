The driver of a stolen car who sped through a construction zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway remains at large. About 8 p.m. Monday, a suspicious car was seen parked in the roadway on Old Washboard Road. Emergency lights were activated and the car pulled away toward West Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The car turned northbound “at a high rate of speed” through a construction zone at the Lick Creek Bridge and struck several barrels. damaging them and the car, the report said. The car continued onto Gap Creek Road into the oncoming traffic lanes and passing vehicles in unsafe areas. The driver turned right onto Lonesome Pine Trail. The pursuit was discontinued at the intersection of Lonesome Pine Trail and Horton Highway. Tips from the public led to discovery of the car behind a house on Jewell Saylor Lane. A records check showed the 2021 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen in Greeneville. The white car had been spray-painted blue, the report said. An investigation continues.
Arson is the listed cause of a fire that destroyed a camper between May 11 and Friday in the 900 block of Guthrie Greene Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The owner who discovered the burned-out camper Friday told deputies the fire was intentionally set. The camper has no electric service and has not been moved in 12 years. It was intact on May 11 and found “completely burned” on Friday, the report said. A heavy-set man wearing a camouflage jacket was seen on May 11 walking in the road near the camper, the owner told deputies. The 1968-model camper is valued at $4,000.
Edward D. Hensley, 34, of 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with drug-related offenses at a mobile home on Iron Bridge Road. Deputies were given permission to search the mobile home while looking for a suspect with an active arrest warrant. Hensley was identified and found to have an active warrant for violation of probation. A search after arrest yielded bags containing drugs, including 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana, and 2-1/2 narcotic pills. Two glass pipes and a scale were also found. Hensley was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hensley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Derek N. Shortt, 35, of Maple Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, was charged with identity theft Monday morning by Greeneville police.
Derek N. Shortt, 35, of Maple Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with identity theft. A sport utility vehicle that had been spray-painted blue was seen about 9:45 a.m. Monday parked in a lot in the 1500 block of Industrial Road. Due to recent vehicle thefts, the license plate on the SUV was run through the National Crime Identification Center database. The plate came back to another vehicle. When police were checking the vehicle identification number, a man, later identified as Shortt, came out from underneath the SUV. Shortt told police he “was having catalytic converter problems and was trying to fix it,” Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Shortt said he didn’t have any identification and allegedly gave a false name and birthdate. The name he used came back to a man with an active arrest warrant in Greene County. As he was being placed in handcuffs, Shortt said he lied “because he is scared of police” and gave his real name. Shortt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Bradley G. Hensley, 49, of 68 Hartman Lane, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report. Hensley called 911 several times and told dispatchers that someone was living behind his house and a man with a gun nocked on his window, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Deputies checked around the property and the calls were determined to be unfounded. Hensley was told that he was misusing an emergency line and placed under arrest. Hensley was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Crystal S. Carter, 36, of 340 Cox Road, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug after a records check showed she had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. The records check was done following a traffic stop on Whirlwind Road, a deputy’s report said. Carter was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, After arrival, a strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the back of the patrol car where Carter had been sitting. A plastic bag containing about 12.6 grams of marijuana was found in a seat cushion. Carter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Maryville man was charged with public intoxication after he was found about 9:20 p.m. Monday laying on a balcony at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. An arrest warrant was served on 34-year-old James A. Mannix after he was released from Greeneville Community Hospital. Police responded to the hotel to assist Greene County-Greeneville EMS with a man “passed out on a balcony” near a room in the hotel, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Mannix was allegedly belligerent and made no sense while answering questions asked by EMS. “All he replied was, ‘Good luck,’ and refused to answer,” the report said. After being placed in a patrol car, Mannix “went unresponsive” and Narcan was administered. Mannix was trespassed from the hotel. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
A bench with a compartment holding mail and a package was stolen Monday afternoon from a yard in the 400 block of West Church Street, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The brown plastic bench was near an alleyway. It has a truck compartment for mail deliveries, the report said. The bench is valued at $100.
A building housing 16 dogs was broken into between Saturday night and Sunday in the 100 block of Idell Circle in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The victim said 16 dogs in crates were in the building. An attempt was made to pry open a door to a room in the building where the dogs were, the report said. The owner said that someone let her horse loose three days before the building was broken into. The incident remains under investigation.
A garage was broken into between Friday and Saturday morning in the 700 block of Matthews Loop in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The garage door was open when the victim returned home and a large commercial lawn mower had been moved outside the garage. The hydraulic system in the lawn mower was damaged in an apparent theft attempt. Damage to the lawn mower totals about $1,100.
A mobile home was burglarized between April 15 and Saturday in the 1200 block of Afton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A man who went to the property to mow the lawn found the back door open. Items stolen include a power drill, a laptop computer, a shotgun, two televisions and a stereo system. The combined value of the stolen items exceeds $4,000. A bent credit card that may have been used to slide open the lock was found in the grass near the door. The card had a woman’s name on it, the report said.
A washing machine, dryer and other possessions were stolen from a garage in the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The theft was reported Monday. The victim told Greeneville police that her house had caught on fire in January and the garage door was open. Also stolen were two lawn mowers and clothing. The possessions have a combined value of $8,700.