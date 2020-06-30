Tammy S. Martinez, 56, of 415 Oakwood Road, was taken into custody on Sunday by sheriff’s deputies and charged with drug-related offenses in connection with a March 3 incident. Martinez was in a car wreck in the 6700 block of Blue Springs Parkway, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Her purse was found in the vehicle. It contained a metal canister that held about 45 grams of marijuana and plastic bags, including three allegedly packaged for resale. A mislabeled bottle containing 10 hydrocodone and seven Gabapentin pills was also found. The car Martinez was driving had switched tags, the report said. Martinez was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and having no proof of vehicle insurance. She was also issued a citation for a registration violation. Bond for Martinez was set at $12,000.
Brittany Lynnea Davis, 28, of 310 Juniper St., was charged Saturday by Greene County Workhouse corrections officers with assault. A corrections rewound a surveillance camera tape in K Pod after an inmate was found with facial scratches. A review of the tape showed Davis was the aggressor in an encounter with the other inmate and allegedly struck her several times in the facial area, Sgt. Johnnie Wade said in a report. The inmate refused medical care. Bond of $1,000 was set for Davis pending an appearance Monday in court.
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 19, of 3524 Whitehouse Road, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report after deputies went to a Richland Road address to serve an arrest warrant on a man. Tarlton told deputies she did not know the man they were looking for or if he was in the house. The man was taken into custody after attempting to flee out a window. Recorded calls from the Greene County Detention Center revealed that Tarlton knew the man, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Bond for Tarlton was set at $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Heather N. Carter, 32, of 202 Valley View Drive, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with burglary. Carter was charged in the 1600 block of Billy Bible Road after she was dropped off by a taxi cab, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Bond for Carter was set at $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin T. Ervin, 32, of 2688 Mount Carmel Road, was charged early Saturday with domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The incident occurred at the Mount Carmel Road address. Ervin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ricky Lee Jones, 34, of 5175 Dulaney Road, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Jones allegedly threw a glass mushroom at the alleged victim during an argument, a deputy’s report said. A records check found that Jones had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Randall Lee Holland, 49, of 195 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, was issued a criminal summons Friday by Greeneville police in connection with the theft of property on June 13 from a laundromat on Asheville Highway. Holland was seen on a video surveillance camera taking bedding from the laundromat, Detective William Christy said in a report. Holland allegedly left the business with $375 worth of bedding. He was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000. Restitution is sought. Holland was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Lisa Roberts, 36, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged Sunday with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card by Greeneville police in connection with an incident on June 23, Detective Gina Holt said in a report. Roberts allegedly used a bank debit card without the owner’s knowledge or permission to withdraw $423 from an ATM machine, the report said. Roberts was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court. Restitution is sought.
Skylar T. Creel, 26, of 3830 W. Allens Bridge Road, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Creel was lying face-down near a bar in the 7800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Creel gave off a strong odor of alcohol, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. After deputies arrived, Creel threw his wallet and cigarettes on the ground and tried to run away, the report said. He was restrained and taken into custody. Bond for Creel was set at $1,300 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.