Chad D. Hunt, 48, of 310 Westview Drive, Limestone, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Deputies went to the Pilot Travel Center on Baileyton Road about a pickup truck blocking access to a Dumpster with its engine running and a man “passed out” in the driver’s seat, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The driver, identified as Hunt, began to wake up as deputies approached. Hunt had slurred speech and told deputies he had taken his sleeping medication about four hours earlier. He showed deputies a bottle containing Risperidone. Hunt showed signs of being under the influence during field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A fence was damaged by a vehicle early Thursday in the 800 block of Brown Road, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Evidence on scene indicated a car had went through a fence into a cow pasture. Damage to the fence totals about $1,000. An envelope found in the mud was addressed to a Rheatown Road woman, the report said. An investigation continues.