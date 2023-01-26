Katherine K. Haun, 39, of 255 Par Lane, was charged about 12:10 a.m. Thursday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Eric Cutshall initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Par Lane due to the suspect’s registration tags reportedly being expired. A records check showed Haun to have a suspended license and active warrants out of Greene County, Cutshall said in the report. Deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found a glass pipe, a metal spoon, and two small baggies that contained a substance consistent with methamphetamines. Haun was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Steve T. Tweed, 37, of Back Creek Road, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of Suboxone and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia; Mcayla A. Shelton, 28, of 467 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about the same time Wednesday with three active violation of probation warrants, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ryan Caron responded to the 10880 block of the Asheville Highway where deputies were serving warrants at the residence. Deputies reportedly witnessed Tweed “in the process of shooting up methamphetamines with a syringe,” Caron said in the report. Law enforcement reportedly found a black case next to Tweed with “narcotics and drug paraphernalia” inside of it. Tweed was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A victim told law enforcement that an unknown suspect tried to kick in the front door to their home in the 7600 block of Baileyton Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Daniel Lynch responded to the residence where the victim told deputies the unknown suspect banged on a window. The victim stated this disturbance has been happening “for weeks now,” Lynch said in the report. There are no known suspects at this time.