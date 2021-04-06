Zacharie M. Wells, 33, of 1120 Arnold Road, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police Wells was using methamphetamine and had not slept for days. Wells “was making erratic movements and yelling” when police encountered him, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. A records check showed a court order prohibiting Wells from harassing the alleged victim, who said she was placed in fear by his actions. Wells was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jessica E. McKinney, of 1845 Dogwalk Road, Mosheim, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police made a traffic stop about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on a car with tail lights not turned on in the 500 block of Tusculum Boulevard. McKinney denied having anything illegal, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. During a pat-down search, a bulge was felt in McKinney’s pants. She handed the officer a bag containing a small amount of marijuana. McKinney’s was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A man allegedly beating on the doors of homes Saturday morning on Lovers Lane was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation, sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Pruitt said in a report. Michael McCraw Jr., 35, of Old Cemetery Road, was allegedly asking to be let into the homes. A records check showed the active arrest warrant. McCraw was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lighters and a magnifying glass were stolen early Sunday morning from the Gas & Go booth near the Food City supermarket at 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. A manager told police that a suspect stole the items about 12:55 a.m. Sunday by pulling the drawer at the window out and reaching inside the building. An inventory showed that 34 lighters worth a total of $92 were stolen, along with the magnifying glass. A surveillance video will be made available to police.
A watch, $200 in cash, a space heater and other household goods were reported stolen from a house in the 5300 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victim told deputies on Saturday the items were taken between October 2020 and early January while she was hospitalized. The victim said that she had hired someone named as a suspect to clean the house. When she got home from the hospital, “there were about eight people in the house that should not be there,” the report said. Four iron skillets were also stolen. The combined value of the missing possessions exceeds $400.
A camper in the 900 block of Bill Martin Road in Afton was burglarized between March 20 and Friday, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The burglary was reported Saturday. The victim told deputies that a padlock on the camper door had been broken off to provide entry. Stolen were a lamp, an iron skillet, clothing, a metal milk can and other items, including many antiques, the report said. The carpet had cigarette burns on it and a suspect named in the report may have tried to set the camper on fire, the report said. The value of the items stolen is about $2,000.
A battery charger and extension cord were stolen Friday from a yard in the 1100 block of Fishpond Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The items were in a yard and being used to maintain the battery of an ATV parked beside the house. The ATV bed cover was also stolen. The combined value of the items taken is about $540.