Mark K. Ryder, 57, of 516 W. Church St., was charged about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense and possession of a Schedule V drug. A traffic stop was made in the 2700 block of Blue Springs Parkway on a car driven by Ryder after it was seen “speeding and bouncing between the fog line and onto the center line multiple times,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Ryder smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted having “multiple drinks” before the traffic stop. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A Gabapentin pill in the car was taken into evidence. Ryder was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Bridgette C. Farmer, 31, of 335 Pine St., was charged by Greeneville police with theft of property under $1,000 after allegedly taking mail from four businesses on Hankins Street, Snapps Ferry Road, Bohannan Avenue and Tusculum Boulevard. Police conducted a welfare check about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on a woman seen standing on a small bridge along Justis Drive who was talking to herself, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Farmer told police she had been walking since 7 a.m. and picking up trash on the side of the road. Police searched a large bag Farmer was carrying and located pieces of unopened mail that “appeared to be various bills, junk mail and payments” addressed to the businesses, the reports said. Farmer told officers that she is currently interning with a company that has her picking up mail from various locations to be delivered. Farmer stated “that she has a scanner but usually scans the barcodes with her eyes,” the report said. Farmer was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $50 bill was passed Tuesday afternoon to a delivery driver working for Papa John’s Pizza on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The driver delivered a pizza to an address in the 700 block of Carson Street. He told police a man on the porch “was highly intoxicated and was acting weird when he handed him the money,” the report said. After making several more deliveries, the driver returned to the business and the $50 bill was determined to be counterfeit. The words “prop copy” were written on the back of the bill. Police were called about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and went to the Carson Street address. A suspect named in the report did not come to the door. The incident remains under investigation.
Deven A. Goins, 19, of 79 E. Ocean Boulevard, was charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property valued under $1,000 after allegedly taking a wallet out of a shopping cart at the Food City supermarket on Snapps Ferry Road. The victim called police to report the wallet being stolen from her shopping cart in the supermarket. She and a friend who saw the theft followed Goins outside and got the registration tag number on a car he left in, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The tag came back to a vehicle with an East Ocean Boulevard address. Police watched store security video footage which showed a man “reach into the buggy and take the wallet,” the report said. Police went to the address the vehicle was registered to and located Goins, who allegedly admitted to taking the wallet because he wanted cigarettes it contained. The wallet was returned to the owner. Goins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a driveway in the 2400 block of South Wesley Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The owner told deputies he parked the motorcycle in the driveway and went inside for the night. It was gone in the morning, the report said. The 2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster is valued at $9,500.
A four-wheeler was stolen between Friday and Sunday from a farm property in the 100 block of Foggy Bottom Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The theft was reported Monday. The owner told deputies that on Saturday, he noticed a fence adjoining Interstate 81 had been cut. Tracks from the four-wheeler led to I-81, the report said. The Honda four-wheeler is valued at $4,500.