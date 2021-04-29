Deacon N. Jones, of 15 Logwood Lane, was charged about 4:30 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication. Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the parking lot of the Greenville Commons shopping center on Tusculum Boulevard. A caller told police Jones was looking into the windows of unoccupied vehicles, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Jones was allegedly unsteady on his feet and denied drinking. He could not tell police what day or time it was or answer other questions, the report said. After being taken into custody for public intoxication, a plastic bag containing about 10 grams of marijuana was found in a jacket pocket. Jones was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Morristown man was charged with methamphetamine possession by Greeneville police shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Mack A. Johnson, 50, of Rufina Circle, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. Police on patrol saw a car in a dark section of the Days Inn parking lot at 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Johnson, one of the occupants, “was sweating and appeared extremely nervous,” the report said. About a quarter-gram of meth was found in his wallet. As police spoke to Johnson, a woman identified as 38-year-old Dawn D. Broyles, of Squaw Road, Bean Station, walked up to the car. A records check showed that Broyles had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Johnson and Broyles were taken into custody. Both have appearances scheduled Friday in court.
Jarian A. Hamler, 41, of 211 Britton Ave., was charged about 4 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after officers responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the 400 block of East Vann Road. When police pulled up to the running car, Hamler got out of the driver’s seat. He allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. Hamler did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jane A. Parent, of 230 Champion Circle, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with vandalism for allegedly cutting two tires on a car, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A man changing the tires when police arrived told officers that Parent was upset with a prank he had pulled, and ran outside and cut the tires on a friend’s car. Parent allegedly admitted to cutting the tires. Damage totals $300. Parent was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court. While police were at the address, it was determined that a man with an active violation of probation arrest warrant was hiding inside the house. Aaron L. Arwood, 29, of 203 Raymond Road, was taken into custody. Arwood will appear Wednesday in court.
Taylor N. McLain, 20, of 515 Dogwalk Road, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that McLain grabbed his arm as they argued, drawing blood and leaving fingernail marks. McLain was determined to be the primary aggressor. She had a first appearance Wednesday in court.
A riding lawn mower was stolen between Friday and Monday from a yard in the 1300 block of Weems Road. The Husqvarna lawn mower had been parked between two outbuildings on the property, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The lawn mower is valued at $1,000.
A wallet containing $600 in cash was stolen early Tuesday from a sport utility vehicle parked near a mobile home in the 600 block of Middle Creek Road in Afton, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The victim told deputies the SUV was unlocked and had the keys in it. The wallet is valued at $50.
A Rheatown Road resident reported an online fraud incident Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim told deputies that she received an email, purportedly from a cable service provider, stating that she needed to confirm a purchase made in her name. The woman called the phone number provided and was told by a man “to download apps to her phone and purchase Google Play money cards to send him for payment,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The victim followed instructions before realizing she was the victim of a scam. She was told by her bank to contact Social Security about her personal information, the report said. The amount of money lost was not specified.
A freezer was stolen between Saturday and Tuesday from an outbuilding in the first block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The Kenmore freezer is valued at $800. It contained about $300 worth of frozen food. The theft was discovered about 2 p.m. Tuesday.