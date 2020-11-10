A man and woman were charged Sunday morning with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies went to an Erwin Highway address in Chuckey. Charged were Jonathan M. Morin, 28; and Kendra B. Cash, 26; both of 7345 Erwin Highway,sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Deputies investigating a domestic assault report about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the address knocked on the front door but no one answered. Noise was heard inside, including a chid screaming. A deputy entered the house and located Morin and Cash. A search of the house located a box containing “multiple loaded needles,” along with marijuana and plastic bags containing suspected meth, the report said. The uninjured child was located in another room. Morin and Cash were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Vikash A. Patel, 25, of 210 W. Hawthorne Court, was charged with driving under the influence about 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Erwin Highway. Patel was stopped at a sheriff’s department sobriety checkpoint, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Patel was asked if he had anything to drink that night and allegedly admitted to drinking four or five beers earlier at a friend’s house. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Patel made bond and was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Matthew P. Burrell, 36, of 1627 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies Burrell had physically assaulted her over the last week, which resulted in an earlier domestic assault arrest and a court order of protection issued by a judge. Burrell made bond Friday and returned Saturday morning to the Wilhoit Road address. The alleged victim said Burrell “slammed her against the wall and hit her in the head” and threatened additional harm if she called law enforcement, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. The alleged victim reported the incident Sunday. Burrell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bruce J. Wright, 34, of 811 W. Main St., was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Wright allegedly smashed a beer can on the counter of a Greeneville restaurant while arguing with the alleged victim, placing her in fear for her safety, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Wright was located at home and allegedly admitted to drinking “a lot of beers” earlier, the report said. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A 1982 GMC pickup truck was stolen between Saturday and Sunday morning from an address in the 500 block of Pritchard Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The person who reported the theft told deputies the truck is owned by a relative and had been parked at the address for about two weeks. The truck is valued at $2,000.
An SRS sensor was stolen from a sport utility vehicle Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Barkley Road. The victim said the BMW SUV was unlocked, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. A person who lives at the address said he saw a small white or silver car parked next to the SUV about 6 a.m. Sunday and the its interior light was on. Sensor replacement and interior damage to the SUV totals $2,000.