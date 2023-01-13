Two laptops were stolen from a vehicle sometime Thursday night in the 1000 block of Carson Street, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible responded to the scene where the victim showed officers the driver-side window, which had marks on it and reportedly appeared to be where the break-in occurred. The back passenger-side door was also reported to be unlocked and the victim told police that he believes “that’s how they got in.” An HP and a Lenovo laptop were stolen, and the total value is $3,100. There are no known suspects at this time.
Skye B. Cameron, 43, of 919 Wesley Ave., was charged about 12:20 a.m. Thursday with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia; Thaddeus E. Collins, 50, and Joshua T. Collins, 25, of 706 W. Church St. were charged about the same time as Cameron with theft of a motor vehicle, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Dillan Taylor responded to the scene in the intersection of Blue Springs Parkway and Lovers Lane. Deputies noticed Thaddeus Collins pulling a Chevrolet truck with a strap over Lovers Lane into a parking lot. The strap reportedly broke with Joshua Collins in the truck as the two suspects attempted to pull the vehicle over on Blue Springs Parkway. Law enforcement noticed baggies hanging out of a black back that Cameron was holding, Taylor said in the report. Cameron reportedly told deputies she was “helping” the men hauling the vehicles. Cameron reportedly told deputies she had some marijuana and a scale in her bag, Taylor said in the report. Law enforcement searched the bag and found a pipe and 13 grams of a crystal like substance, consistent with methamphetamines. Upon inspection of the Chevrolet, deputies found “damage to the ignition,” and a records check showed the vehicle to be stolen from Idell Construction. All three suspects were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.