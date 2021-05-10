James K. Ragan, 34, of 6320 Mount Carmel Road, Bulls Gap, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine. The alleged victim called police and said she was in a car on Industrial Road being followed by another vehicle. The driver allegedly following her, Ragan, pulled up alongside the car Ragan allegedly began “cussing and screaming out his window,” and the alleged victim feared he would cause a collision, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Ragan passed the car, driving over a double yellow line, and pulled into the parking lot of the Subway restaurant at East Andrew Johnson Highway. The alleged victim told police Ragan had earlier sent a text message threatening to harm her and the person with her. Ragan was taken into custody. About 2.6 grams of meth and a shotgun shell was found, the report said. Ragan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandon J. Summey, 22, of 245 Quillen Shell Road, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving with a revoked license. Police saw Summey in a pickup truck about 1:40 a.m. Saturday that was parked behind the Relax Inn on Serral Drive. Police had prior knowledge Summey had active arrest warrants, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Summey allegedly refused to step out of the truck, which was locked. He started the truck, told officers he was “sorry” and then allegedly drove away “at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner” to evade police, the report said. A Greene County sheriff’s deputy located the truck a short time later and a pursuit began that ended when Summey crashed the truck. His actions allegedly placed an officer in danger, the report said. Summey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Juan Francisco, 28, of Ian Drive, Johnson City, was charged about 3:30 a.m. Saturday by Greenevile police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule II drug-cocaine following a traffic stop in the Walmart gas station parking lot. Francisco was also cited for driving without a license and following too closely, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. An officer on patrol saw a vehicle driven by Francisco make a left-hand turn onto East Andrew Johnson Highway from North Rufe Taylor Road into the middle of the two eastbound lanes. Francisco pulled close to the rear bumper of another vehicle in the slow lane and was swerving in his lane of travel. A traffic stop was made. Francisco gave off a strong odor of alcohol and his clothing was soaked “in what smelled like beer,” the report said. Francisco showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. A records check showed he did not have a valid driver’s license. After being taken into custody, a search of Francisco turned up a small amount of suspected cocaine. Francisco was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Carlos D. Munoz, 21, of 107 E. Point Trace, was charged about 3:45 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Old Tusculum Road at Shiloh Road. Munoz was seen running a stop sign at East Andrew Johnson Highway and Old Tusculum Road. When a traffic stop was made, Munoz allegedly ran over a curb while pulling over, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Munoz allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Munoz was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
The driver and a passenger in a car pulled over about 9:50 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police on East Andrew Johnson Highway were charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI drug. Charged were driver Shayne C. Kesterson, 22, of 415 Rocky Point, Midway; and Jeffrey L. Kesterson, 49, of Kingsport Highway, Gray. Shayne Kesterson was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. A records check showed he had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Kesterson was paced on radar driving 58 mph in a 40 mph zone, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A marijuana odor coming from the car was detected after the traffic stop. A search of the car turned up nearly 21 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded Ruger handgun, the report said. An additional small amount of marijuana was found in a shoe in the back seat, the report said. Both defendants are scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Summer F. Tweed, 20, of 206 E. Broyles St., was charged Saturday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called about 10 a.m.Saturday about a possible assault. The alleged victim said he and Tweed had a verbal argument that resulted in his being struck on the side of the face with a closed fist. The alleged victim had a red mark on his face. Tweed was found to be the primary aggressor, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Tweed was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Larry J. Smith, 74, of 1109 Vestal Court, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were called to the address and the alleged victim told officers Smith was intoxicated and became angry when she would not let him into the house. Smith allegedly began to pound on the garage door and throw rocks and sticks at it, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Smith’s actions placed the alleged victim in fear for her safety. He smelled of alcohol when speaking with police and was determined to be the primary aggressor. Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jodie A. Lamb Crum, 35, of 275 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with receiving stolen property and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. A traffic stop was conducted on a car allegedly being driven recklessly on Asheville Highway. A records check showed the car was reported stolen in Rockwood in Roane County, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Witnesses told police that the car was being driven with a flat tire and “was all over the road,” the report said. The records check also showed that Crum’s driver’s license was revoked. Crum told police she purchased the 2016 Hyundai sedan from a man for $800, but could not provide any proof of purchase. Crum was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.