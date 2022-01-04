Ronnie A. Tarlton, 48, of 430 Bowmantown Road, Telford, was charged with drug possession and other offenses about 9 p.m. Sunday after sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on a pickup truck in the 400 block of Williamson Road. Tarlton allegedly attempted to “shield himself from being seen” in the area of Chuckey Pike and Erwin Highway, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The registration tag on the truck came back to another vehicle the truck was followed to the Williamson Road address. Tarlton allegedlly fled on foot from the truck and was seen hiding under a camper. He was seen allegedly trying to hide something under leaves before being taken into custody. A records check showed Tarlton’s driver’s license was revoked and he had an active violation of probation arrest warrant. Tarlton was carrying a bag containing suspected marijuana. A search of the truck turned up a cut straw, a spoon with residue, a torch, digital scale and numerous small plastic bags. Two bags found under the camper contained suspected methamphetamine. Tarlton was charged with sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-5th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tarlton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man found slumped over the steering wheel of a running car by sheriff’s deputies shortly after 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of West Pines Road may have overdosed on drugs, a report said. The man could not be awakened but was breathing. A syringe was seen on the car floorboard and another was found in the center console. Two doses of Narcan were administered and the man came to after the second dose but “was in an altered state of mind,” Deputy Brant Davis said in the report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS took the man to Greeneville Community Hospital for evaluation. A blood draw was to be done. Driving under the influence charges are pending.
At least three mailboxes were destroyed Saturday night by someone using a “substantial explosive,” sheriff’s department reports said. The explosive was used to blow up a mailbox about 11 p.m. Saturday in front of a mobile home in the 1700 block of South Wesley Chapel Road. The homeowner told deputies she heard a loud explosion and found the mailbox destroyed on Sunday morning. The mailbox is valued at $200. A second mailbox was destroyed under similar circumstances in the 800 block of Black Bear Road, a report said. The owner heard a loud explosion about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and discovered Sunday morning that an explosive was apparently used, a report said. The mailbox is valued at $100. About 8 p.m. Saturday, a resident of the 200 block of Pigeon Hollow Road heard what sounded like a gunshot. He later found the mailbox destroyed and the remnants of a M-80 explosive firecracker about 10 yards away. The mailbox is valued at $75.
The doorknob was broken off the front door of a mobile home between Saturday night and Sunday in the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard, Greeneville police said in a report. A rear trailer window was also opened. Nothing was immediately seen to be missing. Damage to the doorknob totals $50.
A television was stolen between Dec. 20 and Monday from a storage building in the 11600 block of Baileyton Road. The building owner told sheriff’s deputies the lock had been removed from the unit. The television is valued at $200. Other possessions had been moved but nothing else was immediately reported missing.