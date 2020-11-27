Danielle R. Dockery, 25, of 127 Whispering Oaks Lane, was charged about 2 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a handgun while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dockery was passed out in a car that was running in a business parking lot on Old Stage Road, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. After being woken up, Dockery’s speech was allegedly slurred and she did not known what time or day it was, the report said. Dockery did poorly on filed sobriety tests. Found in the car was a bag that contained five Clonazepam pills, four glass pipes, a marijuana grinder and a handgun. Dockery was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Crystal A. Mathes, 45, of 1475 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug, tampering with evidence and failure to exercise due care. Police were directing traffic due to a roadway hazard at the intersection of North Irish and East Hardin streets when Mathes struck a stop sign while making a turn, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Officer spoke with Mathes, who was acting erratically “and not making much sense as to why she hit the stop sign,” the report said. Mathes told officers she had not slept in three days. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. A Ziplock bag containing 10 Diazepam pills were found during a search of the sport utility vehicle driven by Mathes. Two other suspected Diazepam pills were found between the seat and door jam in the patrol car after arrival at the Greene County Detention center, the report said. Mathes was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Shawn M. Hamilton, 26, of Ocean Boulevard East, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and violation of a court order of protection. The alleged victim told police that Hamilton forced his way into her home and hit her in the face with his fist, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Hamilton took the alleged victim’s phone before leaving in a vehicle described to police, the report said. He was located at the Relax Inn on Serral Drive and taken into custody. Hamilton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Taray L. Rollins, 29, of 47 Heritage Hills Drive, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a suspended license-2nd offense after being being found in the 2400 block of Holly Creek Road passed out in a running vehicle. A records check also showed Rollins has an active arrest warrant issued in Greene County for failure to appear. Rollins was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Eight mixed-breed puppies were reported stolen on Monday afternoon from the porch of a house in the 900 block of Seaton Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The blue heeler-mastiff puppies are valued at $200 each. The theft was reported Thursday. The owner told deputies he installed a trail camera after a bag of dog food was found poured on the front porch.
A pressure washer was stolen between Sept. 26 and Thursday from a property in the 800 block of Carpenter’s Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The pressure washer was in a carport. The owner discovered it missing when he went to use it Thursday morning. The pressure washer is valued at $150.
A Jeep was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from the first block of Brown Avenue, sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Rigney said in a report. The owner told deputies the vehicle was locked and he had the keys. He was advised to contact his finance company to see if it had been repossessed. The 2011 Jeep Wrangler is valued at $10,000.
Four tires were cut early Tuesday on a car parked in an apartment complex lot in the 400 block of Elk Street, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The victim said when he went outside to go to work Tuesday morning he found the tires slashed and the valve stems cut off. The car had last been driven Monday night. A possible suspect is named in the report. The tires are valued at $500. Storage unit locks were broken between Tuesday night and Wednesday at a business in the first block of Pruitt Road North, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The storage facility owner told police one of the victims contacted him. Nothing was reported missing. It was not immediately known if ay property was stolen. Damage to the locks totals $75.