Tiras D. Brice, of 709 Wesley Ave., was charged about 12:30 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license after officers approached a car in the police department parking lot on North College Street. The car had been parked in the police department lot “for an extended period of time” and a welfare check was done on the driver, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Brice told officers “he was just going to sit there for a while,” the report said. A records check showed Brice’s driver’s license was suspended. He was unable to show proof of insurance on the car. Police were going to issue citations and have the car towed, but Brice allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle. Brice was “physically removed” from the car and placed under arrest. Video evidence from the police department shows Brice driving the car there and parking earlier. Brice was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man is sought on an aggravated assault arrest warrant following a domestic incident Thursday afternoon at a house in the 4500 block of Cedar Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies the suspect woke her up about 2 p.m. Thursday. He grabbed her by the hair and pulled her into a kitchen, where he “slammed her head onto the counter” and then across a chair, the report said. The alleged victim suffered bruising to her upper lip and back and a laceration on her lip. The suspect also violated an active court order of protection. He left before deputies arrived.
A Telford woman told sheriff’s deputies Thursday that a relative had stolen nearly $9,000 from her bank account using a credit card at ATM machines without her permission. Many of the unauthorized withdrawals between May 23 and Thursday were from an ATM machine at a Chuckey business, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Thefts in Greene County total $7,289, with additional withdrawals in other counties, the report said.
A Greene County woman was the victim of an online scam after making a $150 deposit on a puppy she saw posted for sale online, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The victim saw a post Tuesday on Craigslist about Yorkie puppies for sale. The victim was told she needed to make a $150 deposit using a pay application. The victim was given an address in Greeneville to meet the person selling the dog. The victim’s father also made contact with the seller and was given a different address. “The seller stopped speaking with the victim after receiving the deposit,” the report said. A scam claim was filed with the pay app and the Cragslist post was flagged and removed, the report said. The victim reported the scam Thursday to the sheriff’s department.
A tiller was stolen Sunday from a garden in the 100 block of McMillan Road, a sheriff’s department report said. The theft was reported Wednesday by the owner. The Craftsman tiller is valued at $500.
Prescription medications were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house on Bible Chapel Road, a sheriff’s department report said. The prescriptions are valued at about $365. A possible suspect is named in the report.
About 1,000 gallons of water was stolen from the Glen Hills utility between June 15 and Wednesday after a lock was cut off a water tap in the 7600 block of Warrensburg Road. The property owners did not answer the door on Wednesday, a sheriff’s department report said. The water was shut off on June 15. The water meter lock and stolen water have a combined value of $100.{&end}