An alleged shoplifter who fled on foot about 8 p.m. Tuesday from Walmart after being confronted by a loss prevention employee was located nearby by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and Tusculum police. Heidi Bradbury-Snyder, of Vestaburg, Michigan, allegedly left the store without paying for a bag full of makeup products valued at $324, Greeneville police Lt. John Bishop said in a report. Bradbury-Snyder dropped the bag on the sidewalk and ran away. She was located by the THP trooper and Tusculum police officer across the street near Consumer Credit Union and brought back to Walmart, the report said. Bradbury-Snyder was issued a criminal summons for shoplifting-theft of property. She is scheduled to appear Jan. 12 in court.
A vehicle diagnostic system was stolen between Thursday and Tuesday morning from Joe’s Service Center, 426 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The business owner told police he last used the diagnostic system on Thursday. It was missing Tuesday morning. There were no signs of a burglary and it’s possible the person who stole it entered during business hours through an unlocked door, the report said. The diagnostic system is valued at $15,000.
A 1997 Jeep was reported stolen Tuesday night from an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Church Street, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The same Jeep had been stolen Monday night and later recovered by police. The keys were not in the vehicle and the doors were locked. Police determined the Jeep had not been repossessed. It is valued at $400.