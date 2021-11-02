Angelia D. Cutshall, of 2148 Middle Creek Road, was charged about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after backing into a gas pump at a convenience store in the 5200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Deputies arrived and spoke with Cutshall. She allegedly admitted being the driver and told deputies she had earlier taken medication “and did not need to be driving,” the report said. Cutshall did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tyler M. Gardner, 26, of 121 Frank Roberts Road, was charged about 1:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and resisting arrest in the parking lot of Staples on East Andrew Johnson Highway. During an unrelated traffic stop in the parking lot, officers saw a man “yelling at an older female and cursing” and telling her to get into a car while slamming the door, Lt. John Bishop said in a report. Another driver told police the woman had been assaulted and was yelling for help. Gardner began to walk away when he saw and was approached by an officer. Gardner “immediately stuck his hand in his waistband as if he was attempting to grab a weapon and turned away,” the report said. As Gardner walked away, he was told to stop or a Taser would be used. Gardner continued walking and his hands were not visible, the report said. A Taser was deployed and Gardner was detained. The alleged victim told police she was struck multiple times in the shoulder by Gardner, who also shattered her car window. Gardner was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Logan M. Cash, 34, of 200 Snapps Ferry Park, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault outside a Whispering Road home. The alleged victim told deputies that Cash had been drinking and was intoxicated when he arrived at the address and when she followed him outside, Cash grabbed her and struck her “multiple times” in the arms, chest, neck and facial area. The alleged victim had red marks and bruises on her body and hand marks on the side of her neck, the report said. Cash left before deputies arrived. He was located at a relative’s house on East Fork Road and taken into custody. Cash was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
William C. Champion, 59, of 2245 Shakerag Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Champion was allegedly responsible for several crashes into other vehicles, including one about 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 107 Cutoff Highway in Afton, where his car sideswiped a pickup truck before running off the side of the road and overturning, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Champion smelled of of alcohol while speaking with deputies. A full alcohol bottle was seen on the passenger seat, along with a half-empty bottle, the report said. Champion allegedly would not give consent for a blood draw, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Markus A. Thompson, 27, of 2242 Dulaney Road, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Thompson was pulled over in the 2100 block of Dulaney Road after a suspicious vehicle call, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. Thompson smelled of alcohol while speaking with deputies. Open alcohol containers were found in the vehicle. Thompson did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was suspended. Thompson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tiffanie C. Bergquist, 26, of 354 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop for speeding was conducted about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a sport utility vehicle on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Bridge Burners Road, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV as they approached. It was moved from the grass median to a warehouse parking lot on Bridge Burners Road for scene safety. Upon approaching the SUV a second time, the odor “had been masked by some type of spray,” the report said. Bergquist admitted there was marijuana in the SUV, along with pills, THC and a handgun, the report said. Marijuana found in several bags totaled about 1.55 ounces. Hydrocodone pills, THC syrup and THC gummies were found in the vehicle and Bergquist’s apron. A THC resin vape and a handgun were found in her purse. Bergquist was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Travis D. Hicks, 33, of 60 W. Rollins St., was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after being served an active arrest warrant. Deputies went to an address in the 500 block of East McKee Street to serve Hicks an active warrant issued in Cocke County. A search was conducted after Hicks was placed into custody and a small zipper pouch containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with a glass pipe. Hicks was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A sound mixer and five microphones were stolen between Oct. 24 and Saturday in a theft from Greene Ridge Baptist Church, 1255 Greene Ridge Loop, Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. A church member went there Saturday and noticed a cabinet containing electronics equipment that had been locked was open. The Yamaha mixer is valued at $1,000. Five microphones that were stolen have a combined value of $900.
An investigation continues into the theft of a utility trailer, generator, tools, knives and other equipment from Fry’s Mobile Home Services, 8835 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim. The theft occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning. The trailer was full of tools and knives. Also stolen were an air compressor and winch. The combined value of the property stolen exceeds $21,000.
Firearms, musical instruments, knives and other property was stolen in a burglary between Wednesday and Friday from a house in the 500 block of Eads Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. A change jar containing about $100 and air compressor were also stolen. A rear door was forced open to provide entry, the report said. Deputies were called Saturday by the victim, who said he recovered some of the stolen possessions from the woods behind his house. While doing so, he saw a woman who gave him a first name. Firearms that may have been stolen from the house were recovered at a nearby address by a deputy conducting a separate theft investigation, the report said. A male suspect is named in the report. Possessions stolen are valued in excess of $3,300.
A lawn mower was stolen between Sept. 29 and Saturday from a barn behind a house in the 1200 block of Bishop Loop, sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. The owner told deputies that a suspect named in the report took the lawn mower and sold it as scrap metal. The lawn mower is valued at $600.{&end}