A counterfeit $100 bill was passed about 10 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General store at 25 Victory Blvd., sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A women entered the store to buy a pack of cigarettes and asked the clerk if she would take a $100 bill. When the bill was handed to the clerk, she noticed it was fake and asked another clerk to call law enforcement. The woman left the parking lot in a white compact car driven by a man, the report said. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Terry Willis Starnes, 51, of 405 Paul St., was charged Friday with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and other offenses while being booked into the Greene County Detention Center. Three orange pills were found in a sock during a search at the jail by corrections officers. One pill fell on the floor and Starnes picked it up and threw it in a toilet, a report said. He picked up another pill and swallowed it. The corrections officer recovered the third pill. Another pill was found in a container in Starnes’ underwear, the report said. Starnes was also served with an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lindsay D. Lane, 40, of 752 Cumberland Drive, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, having no proof of vehicle insurance and driving on a revoked license. Police received a call about a possible impaired driver and located Lane asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the Greeneville Commons lot, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Lane did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed her drivers license was revoked. Lane had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into an aggravated assault incident about 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Shackleford Road in Mosheim. The victim was setting off fireworks when a gold Toyota car with numerous dents stopped in front of the house and the occupants began “yelling and cussing” at him, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. When the Greeneville man walked over to see who they were, the car backed up and struck him, causing minor injuries. He suffered shoulder and knee injuries but refused treatment from Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the report said.
Chickens were reported stolen Friday from two addresses in Afton and Camp Creek. Deputies went to an address in the 1700 block of Fairview Road and spoke with the owner, who said a rooster and a hen were discovered missing earlier in the week. The rooster and hen are valued at $50 each. About 2 a.m. Friday, a resident of the 300 block of Rambo Road came home and saw “people with flashlights” in the yard, a report said. Three chickens were discovered missing Friday morning. A possible suspect is named in the report. The chickens have a combined value of $300.