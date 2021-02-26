A Mosheim man and woman were charged about 6:45 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with drug possession and the driver was charged with driving under the influence. Janet L. Banks, 46, of 105 Robinson St. W., was charged with DUI, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Eric D. Banks, 40, of the Robison Street address, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Police were told that Eric Banks was in a store in the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue and appeared to be intoxicated, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Janet Banks was seen driving from the parking lot and nearly hitting a parked vehicle, the report said. Police smelled marijuana coming from the car. A marijuana cigarette was seen in the car when officers approached it. When Eric Banks got out of the car and stood up, a bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana and an Alprazolam pill fell on the ground. Janet Banks “gave multiple clues of impairment” during a field sobriety test, the report said. Half of a Gabapentin pill was found in her purse. She told police the marijuana cigarette found in the car was hers. Both defendants were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Valenzia P. Gudger, 46, of 310 Juniper St., was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and violation of a court order of protection. The alleged victim told police that Gudger attacked her by “clawing” at her chest, pulling her hair and punching her, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed the relative who was allegedly attacked by Gudger had a court order of protection against her. Gudger was held without bond pending an first appearance Friday in court.
Sarah B. Shelton, 28, of 1025 Holly Creek Road, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after a deputy responded to a call in the 300 block of Rheatown Road. Shelton was wearing pajama pants, was allegedly talking to herself and “trying to get into vehicles and looking in them,” Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. Shelton allegedly could not stand still or focus, did not know where she was “and (was) seeing people and snakes that was not there,” the report said. Shelton claimed someone living nearby kidnapped her child, the report said. Shelton was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.