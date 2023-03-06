Samuel P. Dixon, of 326 Bandy Road, was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault after allegedly striking a man with a sickle. Police were called about a domestic incident shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ashland Drive. A man in the house had a large cut on his right forearm, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A resident told police the person who cut the alleged victim had left on foot. Officers were told Dixon became upset and forced his way into a bedroom carrying a sickle and allegedly struck the victim in the forearm. Dixon left after being told that 911 was going to be called. He was located at a nearby restaurant. Dixon was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. The alleged victim's condition was not available Monday morning.
Randy L. Tolliver, 46, of 122 Bayberry St., was charged Saturday morning with aggravated assault by sheriff’s deputies in connection to an incident in the 6500 block of Houston Valley Road. A records check showed Tolliver also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies Tolliver had stayed at the Houston Valley Road address for several nights and became angry with him. Tolliver allegedly punched the man in the face and struck him in the head with the back side of a machete. Tolliver was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Willard L. Cutshaw, 49, of 130 Timber Lane, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies were called about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to Timber Lane. A witness told deputies that Cutshaw “was walking up and down the road talking to people that weren't there and eating grass.” A search of Cutshaw located a “needle with some sort of fluid in it,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Cutshaw was taken into custody. He was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Sunday at Dunkin Donuts, 3110 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. A manager told police that the fake $100 bill may have been passed in payment for a $10 order. It was passed between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday. Video evidence will be reviewed. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A mailbox used to drop off rent payments was broken into Sunday at the Greeneville Housing Authority office, 100 Cox Circle, police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The wall-mounted mailbox was apparently pried open. An investigation is underway to determine if anything was taken.
Pellets were fired into a house between Thursday night and Friday in the 5400 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. A man working at the address noticed the door glass was broken. One pellet went through the glass and a second was still embedded in the glass, the report said. Deputies has been called to a Lobo Loop address the previous night on a noise complaint about gunshots being fired in the area. Damage to the door totals $1,500. The incident remains under investigation.
A bee hive and bees were stolen between Wednesday and Saturday from a property in the 1100 block of Old Kentucky Road West, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The property owners discovered the theft Saturday morning. “Someone had to carry it because there were no tire tracks anywhere except from (the owner’s) tractor,” the report said. The bee hive and bees have a combined value of $200. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A sink, refrigerator, hot water heater, furnace and other items were stolen between Feb. 4 and Saturday from a house in the 400 block of Old Cemetery Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. No one had been to the rental property recently, the owner told deputies. The back door of the house had been kicked in and multiple windows were broken, the report said. Neighbors told deputies "there had been some traffic in and out of the residence lately but all in the middle of the night.” An extra patrol in the area was added. The stolen items are valued at about $2,000. Damage to the windows totals $500.