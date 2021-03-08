A sum of $665 was reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Tateho Road Friday afternoon to Greeneville Police. The money was reportedly taken from the victim's bank account using the app Squareup over eight transactions between Feb. 27 and March 1 while the suspect was staying at the victim's house.
A counterfeit $100 bill was taken to Andrew Johnson Bank on Friday to check if it was real or not. The individual who asked to check the bill told police she paid another individual in cash for some work and the bill was given back as a suspected counterfeit. The victim reported the other individual was paid a separate, real $100, but the bills might have been swapped to get more money. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence to be destroyed.
Christopher D. Wilson, of 711 Woodlawn Rd. in Kingsport, was charged by Greeneville Police with multiple offenses after being pulled over on 11E Friday night. According to the report Wilson was pulled over at almost midnight after his vehicle crossed the fog line twice. Wilson allegedly told police he did not have a drivers license, and a check showed his license was revoked. When asked if he had been drinking or taken any substances, Wilson allegedly replied that he had been charged for meth in the past. While searching Wilson's vehicle, police found multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe and a cut straw, as well as a white powder substance and three oxycodone pills. Wilson allegedly said he did not know the drugs were in his vehicle. Police also found a gun holster and 29 9mm bullets in the center console. Wilson was charged with Schedule I and II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law.
A child's BMX trail bicycle was reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of Forest Street on Saturday. The bike was reportedly taken from behind an apartment sometime between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday. The bike is described as a 24 inch lime green BMX with a letter G engraved in a tube on the bicycle. It is valued at $200.
A wallet containing $2,000 was reported to Greeneville police on Sunday afternoon as stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of Daisy Street. According to the report the victim told police the wallet was taken over Friday night.
Greeneville police responded to a report of damaged property at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Sunday. The complainant told police the cleaning crew discovered a room was damaged at about 11 a.m. According to the report the beds in the room were flipped over, and the bed frames were broken. A dresser and a flatscreen TV were also broken. There were holes found in the bathroom wall, and the shower curtain was ripped. The damage to the room was valued at $3,800.