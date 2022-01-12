Jeremy R. Blagg, 30, of Prairie Way, Newport, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. Blagg was seen not wearing a seat belt while driving. He pulled into a Broyles Road driveway. Blagg said he had no identification on him and allegedly gave a false name and date of birth, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. While being detained, Blagg allegedly resisted having handcuffs placed on him. A records check found Blagg’s driver’s license was suspended and he had active arrest warrants issued in Cocke County. Blagg was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Robert R. Garland, 62, of 2424 Bailey Bridge Road, Chuckey, was charged about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to the 300 block of Ebenezer Road and made contact with Garland, who smelled of alcohol “and could not stand still,” a report said. Garland allegedly made threats to harm the victim, making her fear for her safety, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A trailer, a welder and power tools were stolen between Dec. 11 and Tuesday from a house, barn and garage in the 1200 block of Carpenter’s Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner was last at the address on Dec. 11. The house was entered through a rear door. Wood was taken off the barn, and a metal gate and wood stove were also stolen. The combined value of the stolen items exceeds $5,000. A suspect is named in the report.
An Xbox controller was stolen about 1 p.m. Monday from Game Stop at 3793 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A man and woman entered the store and while the man distracted an employee, the woman stepped out of camera view with the controller box. She did not have the Xbox when seen again. The box containing the Xbox was empty when checked by the employee. It is valued at $65.