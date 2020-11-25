A man and woman were assaulted Tuesday morning at a mobile home on Stargazer Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The victims said two male suspects broke the front glass door with a baseball bat and assaulted the man, who had red marks and abrasions over his torso and facial area. The woman told deputies she was knocked down. She had red marks on her face, the report said. The victims said two male suspects left in a Volkswagen. The names of the alleged suspects are included in the report. Damage to the mobile home door totals $250.
A 2000 Honda Civic was stolen between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday from the 300 block of Wykle Road. A wallet containing $30 and identification inside the car was also stolen, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The car is valued at $1,200.
A purse was stolen Tuesday morning from a thrift store in the 1700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, the victim told Greeneville police. The purse contained $265 in cash along with credit cards, personal identification, car keys and a garage door opener. The victim had to call a tow company to have her car taken home.
A cellphone was stolen Monday night from a workplace on American Road, a sheriff’s deputy report said. The victim told police she noticed the cellphone was missing about 10:30 p.m. Monday and contacted Verizon. She was told someone tried to access the phone about 10:50 p.m. Monday. The Motorola Moto V4 cellphone is valued at about $1,000.{&end}