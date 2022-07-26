Israel D. Bolinger, 44, of Douglas Dam Road, Sevierville, was charged about 5:40 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug after being found passed out at a gas pump at the Roadrunner Market at 300 Van Hill Road. An employee told deputies Bolinger and a passenger had been asked to leave the gas pump area and refused, Deputy Eric Curshall said in a report. Bolinger, the driver, was woken. As he stepped from the car, a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine fell from his waistline, the report said. Bolinger was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Billy L. Landers, 55, of 119 Fox Road, was charged about 7:45 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possesssion of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-4th offense. Landers was also issued an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Landers was seen driving on East Andrew Johnson and turning in to the Walmart parking lot. A records check showed Lander’s driver’s license was revoked and he had the active arrest warrant. A traffic stop was conducted and Landers was taken into custody. A search of Landers located suspected Oxycodone pills and cut straws with residue. Landers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A sport utility vehicle was damaged about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Van Hill Road when another motorist threw a rock at it, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. The victim told police she was driving toward Greeneville when a small gray car slowed down and an occupant “threw a large rock at her car,” the report said. The suspect car continued in the direction of Hawkins County. Damage to the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet SUV is estimated at $1,000.
Cash, power tools, fishing tackle, and other possessions were stolen Monday from a minivan while it was being repaired at a business in the 1300 block of Kiser Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The minivan owner told police it was at the business Monday morning when $1,000 in cash and the other possessions were stolen. The tools are valued at $2,000. Fishing tackle taken is worth $500. Headphones, personal identification and other items taken are valued at about $200. Damage to the minivan totals about $1,000.