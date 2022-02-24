Cameron A. Horner, 32, of 13425 Horton Highway, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, along with weapon and drug possession offenses. Horner was seen about 2:30 a.m. Thursday by a police officer parked on North Highland Avenue after an earlier domestic incident. Horner saw a patrol car and turned the wrong way on Leonard Street in a section marked as a one-way street, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted on the car driven by Horner, who did poorly on field sobriety tests. Horner was carrying a .22 caliber revolver in his waistband. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked and the car had a switched registration tag. Found in the car were 8.5 grams of suspected marijuana and 13 Clonazepam pills. Horner was additionally charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and cited for a registration violation. Horner was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon in front of Walmart were issued criminal summonses for criminal trespass by Greeneville police. Ryan Sanders, listed as homeless; and Brittany D. Babb, of 1600 Highway 70 Bypass; are to appear in court on the charge. Sanders and Babb were “causing traffic hazards” by their activity, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report said. Both had previously been issued no trespassing warnings to stay off Walmart property, the report said..
Two granite slabs were damaged between Tuesday night and Wednesday in a convenience store parking lot in the 700 block of Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. An employee arriving for work Wednesday morning found the granite slabs were damaged, apparently after having been struck by a vehicle. Part of a light was found in front of the slabs, which are owned by Granite & Quartz Design. Damage is estimated at $5,000. Surveillance camera footage will be reviewed.
Greeneville police are investigating the burglary of an apartment between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Becky Drive. An Xbox gaming console was stolen from an apartment with an unlocked door, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The victim told police that someone entered the apartment and stole the Xbox console while he was out. The Xbox console is valued at $900. A suspect is named in the report.
A cellphone and debit card owned by a customer were stolen about 8 p.m. Wednesday from the Maxx Mart store at 812 W. Church St., Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The victim told police that she put the cellphone down to get change outside the store and it was gone when she returned. Two females were in the store when the theft occurred. Security camera footage showed one of them taking the phone, the report said. The debit card was in a pouch on the back of the phone, which is valued at $150.