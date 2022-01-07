Thomas J. Welch, 48, of 1074 Old Mountain Road, was charged with evading arrest and other offenses about 4:15 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The car Welch was driving had a switched registration tag and dark tinted windows exceeding the legal standard. Welch told deputies he would only speak with a supervisor and rolled his window up, the report said. The car doors were locked. Welch allegedly refused to provide information when a supervisor arrived. Deputies were prepared to break one of the car windows when Welch surrendered. A records check showed Welch’s driver’s license was revoked. He was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and a registration violation. Welch was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cash in envelopes was stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a mailbox in the 700 block of Weems Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The victim told deputies that a total of $100 was in Christmas cards sent by a relative. The victim told deputies there have been previous thefts from the mailbox and described a vehicle seen stopping in front of it in the past.
A shotgun was stolen between Dec. 24 and Thursday from a house in the 400 block of West Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The homeowner had been out of town and discovered the single-shot firearm was missing when he returned home. The shotgun was kept in the owner’s bedroom and last seen on Dec. 24. There was no sign of forced entry. The gun is valued at $100.
A man told sheriff’s deputies he was slapped in the face and chased outside Thursday afternoon by a woman with a stick after the two argued about a pork chop in a Campbell Circle mobile home. The man showed no signs of being assaulted. The offender left before deputies arrived at the Chuckey address. Criminal procedures were advised.{&end}