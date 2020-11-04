A woman who allegedly kicked a sheriff’s deputy attempting to restrain her after trying to render assistance was charged Monday night with assault, resisting arrest and other offenses. Cynthia D. Bledsoe, 58, of 61 Tiny Lane, was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to the Tiny Lane address off Mt. Hebron Road on a welfare check and saw Bledsoe crawling on the ground next to a boat trailer. Blesdoe admitted to having consumed some alcohol and taking prescription medicines, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Deputies spoke with family members and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called. Bledsoe was taken ambulance to Greeneville Community Hospital East to be examined by emergency room staff. Bledsoe was initially calm “but within a few moments the suspect was screaming at the hospital staff (and deputies),” the report said. Bledsoe refused medical treatment, and allegedly attempted to fight when being placed back into handcuffs, kicking one deputy in the legs several times. Bledsoe was taken to a patrol car, “at which time she began beating her head on the driver side door panel and screaming in the back of the patrol car,” the report said. Bledsoe was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A car was stolen between Sunday and Monday from the 100 block of Jubilee Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner, of Bulls Gap, told deputies she spent the night at a friend’s house and discovered the car missing when she went outside Monday afternoon. The 2007 Honda Accord was parked in front of a house. The keys were left in the car, the report said. The car is valued at $2,500.
Sheriff’s deputies received a report Monday about online intimidation incidents. The victim told deputies that a woman she knew had been messaging her through Instagram threatening “bodily harm,” adding she will create new Instagram accounts so she can’t be blocked, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Alleged threats and harassment have been ongoing since Oct. 12 and continued through Sunday, the report said. Civil procedures were advised.
A truck trailer was stolen Monday night from the 9500 block of Baileyton Road. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that he noticed the trailer missing from his driveway when he returned home Monday night. The 18-foot dovetail-style trailer-car hauler is valued at $1,800.