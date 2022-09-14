Greeneville police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a pistol at the occupants of a truck before smashing the back windshield of their vehicle. Officers spoke to the alleged victims in a West Church Street parking lot. A man and woman said they were driving about 6:30 p.m. Monday on West Andrew Johnson Highway when a sport utility vehicle began following them. The SUV followed their pickup onto West Church Street, where the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at them. The alleged victims parked in front of a store on West Church Street. Surveillance video shows the SUV arriving several minutes later and the driver arguing with the pickup occupants. As the suspect left the parking lot, he struck the back windshield of the truck with a crowbar, “causing significant damage,” Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A suspect was identified by the victims. Damage to the truck is estimated at $2,000.
Hayley B. Shelton, 40, of 1455 Kelley Gap Road, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies investigated a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Kenneytown Road. Shelton was in the driver’s seat. She told deputies she was run off the road. Shelton smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet, a report said. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. Shelton allegedly refused a blood draw. A search warrant was obtained from a judge to have blood drawn at a hospital, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in the report. A cup containing an alcoholic beverage was seen in the Jeep. Shelton was also cited for an open container violation. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who was allegedly breaking into vehicles Monday afternoon at a Tusculum Boulevard used car lot was charged by Greeneville police with theft of property valued over $10,000. Dakota K. Ragan, 23, of 338 E. Vann Road, was also charged with three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police received a call shortly before 5 p.m. Monday from the business owner stating a man was on the lot breaking into vehicles. Ragan was seen under the hood of a car with a wrench in his hand. He told police he worked for the business owner, who was contacted and said he did not know the suspect. Steering columns were broken in three vehicles on the lot. The keys to a pickup truck on the lot were found in Regan’s pocket. A pry bar and other tools “consistent with burglary tools” were found inside several vehicles, the report said. Ragan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Matthew A. Blackwell, 25, of 208 Myrtle St., was charged Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was placed in fear of bodily harm by Blackwell pushing her and breaking things in the house. Blackwell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Farm equipment, tools and ammunition were among items stolen Sunday from a mobile home in the 600 block of Old Hall Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The stolen possessions have a combined value exceeding $1,350. Several possible suspects are named in the report.
A pickup truck was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a property in the 700 block of Rambo Road, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The truck was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday. The 1996 Ford F-150 truck is valued at $2,500.
A house was broken into in the 200 block of Bohannon Ave. at 2:40 p.m Monday, according to a report by Officer Derek Casteel. Casteel responded to a call from the owner of New River Construction who said a house being renovated had been broken into. The victim said he was last at the house Saturday until 6 p.m. An unknown white male about 30 years old with gage earrings and a chain around his neck, riding a bike with a speaker on the handlebars, approached the victim at the house but later left. According to the report, the victim found a rock near a rear window of the house and suspected it had been thrown through it. Three Dewalt toolboxes with drills, a sawzall, skill saw, nail gun, air-compressor, workbench, sanders and routers were reported stolen. The victim valued the tools and other equipment at about $1,500.
Kayla Hogston, 21, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged at about 3 p.m Tuesday with disorderly conduct by Greeneville Police Officer W. Johnson. Officers responded to a call at the 600 block of North Irish Street, where Hogston was seen running into the middle of the roadway on Baileyton Highway. Hogston ignored the instruction of law enforcement to exit the roadway. The suspect was removed from the highway for safety of herself and oncoming traffic. According to a report, Hogston ran back into the roadway until officers were able to detain her. The suspect was further uncooperative with law enforcement while being arrested, according to the report. Hogston was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.